1. Halton in the 1950s
Tram number 179 on route 26 Middleton Circular. Advert for 'Vernon's Pools' can be seen on side of the tram. Pictured in July 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Halton in the 1950s
The senior girls' class of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic School taken prior to them leaving school. Pictured in March 1951. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Halton in the 1950s
A group portrait of the senior boys' class of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic School, taken Easter 1951. The boys were about to leave the school. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Halton in the 1950s
Wilfred Avenue at the junction with Woodland Road in June 1950. The houses on the left are numbers 1 and 3 Woodland Road. Houses in the background are in The Crescent. The vacant plot of land on the corner of Wilfred Avenue with Woodland Road (centre) was later built on and the numbering system continued on from the other side of the junction. Barkston Ash Laundry in Wilfred Avenue occupied the site opposite the corner at this time. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Halton in the 1950s
Barkston Ash Laundry, 1910 Ltd ion Wilfred Avenue in June 1950. From the left, close up of brick single storey building with tall chimney. A car is parked to the left and a man is standing in the doorway with a shovel. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Halton in the 1950s
The premises of A. H. Baron & Sons Ltd, bedding manufacturers, of Birch Avenue. The house on the right is Thorpe House. Pictured in October 1951 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
