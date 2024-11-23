East Leeds: 14 humble photos take you back to Halton in the 1950s

Published 23rd Nov 2024

These humble photos showcase a decade in the life of Halton.

They turn back the clock to the 1950s and bring into focus trams, schools, shops and local landmarks which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 11 historic photos take you back to Halton in the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Tram number 179 on route 26 Middleton Circular. Advert for 'Vernon's Pools' can be seen on side of the tram. Pictured in July 1956.

1. Halton in the 1950s

Tram number 179 on route 26 Middleton Circular. Advert for 'Vernon's Pools' can be seen on side of the tram. Pictured in July 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The senior girls' class of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic School taken prior to them leaving school. Pictured in March 1951.

2. Halton in the 1950s

The senior girls' class of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic School taken prior to them leaving school. Pictured in March 1951. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A group portrait of the senior boys' class of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic School, taken Easter 1951. The boys were about to leave the school.

3. Halton in the 1950s

A group portrait of the senior boys' class of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic School, taken Easter 1951. The boys were about to leave the school. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Wilfred Avenue at the junction with Woodland Road in June 1950. The houses on the left are numbers 1 and 3 Woodland Road. Houses in the background are in The Crescent. The vacant plot of land on the corner of Wilfred Avenue with Woodland Road (centre) was later built on and the numbering system continued on from the other side of the junction. Barkston Ash Laundry in Wilfred Avenue occupied the site opposite the corner at this time.

4. Halton in the 1950s

Wilfred Avenue at the junction with Woodland Road in June 1950. The houses on the left are numbers 1 and 3 Woodland Road. Houses in the background are in The Crescent. The vacant plot of land on the corner of Wilfred Avenue with Woodland Road (centre) was later built on and the numbering system continued on from the other side of the junction. Barkston Ash Laundry in Wilfred Avenue occupied the site opposite the corner at this time. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Barkston Ash Laundry, 1910 Ltd ion Wilfred Avenue in June 1950. From the left, close up of brick single storey building with tall chimney. A car is parked to the left and a man is standing in the doorway with a shovel.

5. Halton in the 1950s

Barkston Ash Laundry, 1910 Ltd ion Wilfred Avenue in June 1950. From the left, close up of brick single storey building with tall chimney. A car is parked to the left and a man is standing in the doorway with a shovel. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The premises of A. H. Baron & Sons Ltd, bedding manufacturers, of Birch Avenue. The house on the right is Thorpe House. Pictured in October 1951

6. Halton in the 1950s

The premises of A. H. Baron & Sons Ltd, bedding manufacturers, of Birch Avenue. The house on the right is Thorpe House. Pictured in October 1951 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

