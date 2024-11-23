4 . Halton in the 1950s

Wilfred Avenue at the junction with Woodland Road in June 1950. The houses on the left are numbers 1 and 3 Woodland Road. Houses in the background are in The Crescent. The vacant plot of land on the corner of Wilfred Avenue with Woodland Road (centre) was later built on and the numbering system continued on from the other side of the junction. Barkston Ash Laundry in Wilfred Avenue occupied the site opposite the corner at this time. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net