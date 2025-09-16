14 famous catchphrases you'll remember if you grew up in the 60s or 70s

5 . 'Nice to see you, to see you nice'

Bruce Forsyth was the king of the catchphrase, and there are so many you could pick from his glittering career. But probably his most famous was the line 'nice to see you, to see you nice', which he first uttered when presenting The Generation Game in the 70s. 'Didn't he do well?', 'you get nothing for a pair', and 'keeeeep dancing' were among the man-of-many-talents' other well-known catchphrases. Bruce Forsyth is pictured here in 1973 with Anthea Redfern, his co-host on The Generation Game, to whom he got married later that year. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive