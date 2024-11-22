12 remarkable photos take you back to Richmond Hill in the 1960s

1. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
A parade of shops on Pontefract Lane pictured in October 1966. They include Sirron Cleaners at no 65, Windsors Licensed Betting Service at no 67 and Irene's Ladies & Children's Hair Stylist at no 69. Patterned tiles, architraves and lintels create a decorative effect on the maisonettes above the shops. On the left Aysgarth Terrace is visible. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Four through terraced houses on Pontefract Street in October 1966. The cobbled road on the right is Pontefract Lane and the advertisments on the gable end of the building promoting Anchor Butter and cooking with electricity. On the left is an embankment leading to the train tracks. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
K Shann & Sons Rag and Metal Merchants Yard, Aysgarth Road pictured in October 1966. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Jackson's Place in October 1963. The houses on the other side of the wall were on Buttefield Place. A motorbike and side car are in the bottom right corner. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Jackson's Place is on the left, number 2 has a van outside. The van belonged to Revell's butchers, 'pork products' are advertised on the side. The shop is 34 Accommodation Road, business of Samuel Clifford Revell. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Long Close Lane in October 1966. The image shows garage and outbuildings of number 4 Pontefract Street. In the distance above the garages can be seen the gable end of 99 Pontefract Lane, displaying adverts for Crown Filter Cigarettes and Pilot matches. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.