12 remarkable photos take you back to Richmond Hill in the 1960s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

These photos turn back the clock to showcase a decade in the life of Richmond Hill in the 1960s.

Familar landmarks and streets such as Pontefract Lane are all featured in this nostalgic rewind to a decade of enormous social and economic change for the suburb and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLTTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A parade of shops on Pontefract Lane pictured in October 1966. They include Sirron Cleaners at no 65, Windsors Licensed Betting Service at no 67 and Irene's Ladies & Children's Hair Stylist at no 69. Patterned tiles, architraves and lintels create a decorative effect on the maisonettes above the shops. On the left Aysgarth Terrace is visible.

A parade of shops on Pontefract Lane pictured in October 1966. They include Sirron Cleaners at no 65, Windsors Licensed Betting Service at no 67 and Irene's Ladies & Children's Hair Stylist at no 69. Patterned tiles, architraves and lintels create a decorative effect on the maisonettes above the shops. On the left Aysgarth Terrace is visible.

Four through terraced houses on Pontefract Street in October 1966. The cobbled road on the right is Pontefract Lane and the advertisments on the gable end of the building promoting Anchor Butter and cooking with electricity. On the left is an embankment leading to the train tracks.

Four through terraced houses on Pontefract Street in October 1966. The cobbled road on the right is Pontefract Lane and the advertisments on the gable end of the building promoting Anchor Butter and cooking with electricity. On the left is an embankment leading to the train tracks.

K Shann & Sons Rag and Metal Merchants Yard, Aysgarth Road pictured in October 1966.

K Shann & Sons Rag and Metal Merchants Yard, Aysgarth Road pictured in October 1966.

Jackson's Place in October 1963. The houses on the other side of the wall were on Buttefield Place. A motorbike and side car are in the bottom right corner.

Jackson's Place in October 1963. The houses on the other side of the wall were on Buttefield Place. A motorbike and side car are in the bottom right corner.

Jackson's Place is on the left, number 2 has a van outside. The van belonged to Revell's butchers, 'pork products' are advertised on the side. The shop is 34 Accommodation Road, business of Samuel Clifford Revell.

Jackson's Place is on the left, number 2 has a van outside. The van belonged to Revell's butchers, 'pork products' are advertised on the side. The shop is 34 Accommodation Road, business of Samuel Clifford Revell.

Long Close Lane in October 1966. The image shows garage and outbuildings of number 4 Pontefract Street. In the distance above the garages can be seen the gable end of 99 Pontefract Lane, displaying adverts for Crown Filter Cigarettes and Pilot matches.

Long Close Lane in October 1966. The image shows garage and outbuildings of number 4 Pontefract Street. In the distance above the garages can be seen the gable end of 99 Pontefract Lane, displaying adverts for Crown Filter Cigarettes and Pilot matches.

