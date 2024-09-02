Leeds city centre: The best of Briggate in the 1930s

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:12 BST

These photo gems provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Briggate during the 1930s.

It was a decade which brought the curtain down on two decades of cinema history on the much loved city centre street. The Rialto opened in April 1911 as the Picture House. The 600-seat cinema boasted 'Wedgewood and Jacobean Tea Lounges', 'a beautifully designed tea room for the ladies, a smoke room for the men'. It became the Rialto in February 1927 and closed in March 1939 before being demolished to make way for the new Marks and Spencer store. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photo memories showcasing life on Briggate in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Enjoy these photo memories showcasing life on Briggate in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on Briggate in March 1938. Pictured, from left, is Lyons and Co. Ltd; Bull and Bell yard; Rialto Cinema; Frank's Optician's; T.C.Palmer; Thornton's Ltd; and Mansfield and sons Ltd. Down the middle of the road can be seen bus/tram shelters.

Thornton and Co. India Rubber manufacturers. This was the site of the last bow-window on Briggate, Buck and Jackson. It was demolished in 1922 and replaced by Thorntons. Designed by S.D. Kitson, the pillared frontage used Burmantofts Marmo imitation marble.

The junction with Kirkgate showing the Cyprus Cafe in March 1936. Stead and Simpson, shoe shop; Hitchin's Curtains, with new fascia; Richard Shops, ladies outfitter; Smarts, house furnishers; The Victory Hotel. There are tram stops in the central reservation.

Burton Tailors in March 1938. From the left is Burtons Arcade, previously known as the George and Dragon Yard.

Shops on Briggate in March 1936. Pictured, from left is Watson Cairns, Direct Woollen Co, Royal Hotel, Lamberts Chambers. Entrance to Bowers Yard and Whip public house can also be seen.

