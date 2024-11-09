1. Methley
At one time, there were three railway stations in Methley and in 1950, British Railways renamed it Methley North. It closed in 1957. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Otley
This station was closed in March 1965. Tracks and buildings have since been removed. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Wetherby (Linton Road)
It closed to passenger traffic in January 1964 and to goods on April 1966 under the Beeching axe. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Scholes
Closed in January 1964. The former station building is now a restaurant, which from 1984 to 1999 used a Mk 1 railway carriage as extra rooms. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Farnley and Wortley
The station opened in 1848, was resited in 1882 and closed to passengers and goods traffic in 1952. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. East Ardsley
Closed by the British Railways Board in November 1964 as part of the Beeching cutbacks. | YPN Photo: YPN