12 lost Leeds railway stations you may remember

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

These are some of Leeds's vanished railway stations.

Most closed in the 1960s, after the infamous Beeching Report recommended the mothballing of underused, unprofitable branch lines and country stations. Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

At one time, there were three railway stations in Methley and in 1950, British Railways renamed it Methley North. It closed in 1957.

1. Methley

At one time, there were three railway stations in Methley and in 1950, British Railways renamed it Methley North. It closed in 1957. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This station was closed in March 1965. Tracks and buildings have since been removed.

2. Otley

This station was closed in March 1965. Tracks and buildings have since been removed. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
It closed to passenger traffic in January 1964 and to goods on April 1966 under the Beeching axe.

3. Wetherby (Linton Road)

It closed to passenger traffic in January 1964 and to goods on April 1966 under the Beeching axe. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Closed in January 1964. The former station building is now a restaurant, which from 1984 to 1999 used a Mk 1 railway carriage as extra rooms.

4. Scholes

Closed in January 1964. The former station building is now a restaurant, which from 1984 to 1999 used a Mk 1 railway carriage as extra rooms. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The station opened in 1848, was resited in 1882 and closed to passengers and goods traffic in 1952.

5. Farnley and Wortley

The station opened in 1848, was resited in 1882 and closed to passengers and goods traffic in 1952. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Closed by the British Railways Board in November 1964 as part of the Beeching cutbacks.

6. East Ardsley

Closed by the British Railways Board in November 1964 as part of the Beeching cutbacks. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice