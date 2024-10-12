12 interesting Leeds ghost stories and urban myths

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST

Your Leeds is a city steeped in history with a whole host of spooky stories and urban myths.

We uncover 12 of the darkest urban legends and ghost stories from the city’s rich history and heritage. Which tale send a shives down your spine? READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A long flight of steps that led directly into the River Aire were known for years as 'Jenny White's Hole'. Legend has it that Jenny, who was devastated when her husband left her, walked straight into the river where she drowned.

1. Jenny White's Hole, The Calls

A long flight of steps that led directly into the River Aire were known for years as 'Jenny White's Hole'. Legend has it that Jenny, who was devastated when her husband left her, walked straight into the river where she drowned. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Blue Lady is said to be the ghost of 14-year-old Lady Mary Ingram, who was robbed of her precious pearls and entered a state of deliriousness, dying shortly after. She now haunts the halls, weeping and searching for her pearls.

2. The Blue Lady of Temple Newsam

The Blue Lady is said to be the ghost of 14-year-old Lady Mary Ingram, who was robbed of her precious pearls and entered a state of deliriousness, dying shortly after. She now haunts the halls, weeping and searching for her pearls. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A brutal press gang, which enlisted soldiers, locked two men in the hayloft at the Crown & Fleece pub, but the men had disappeared by dawn. Their bodies were eventually found under hay where they had suffocated tried to keep warm.

3. Skull and Stones Yard, behind Kirkgate

A brutal press gang, which enlisted soldiers, locked two men in the hayloft at the Crown & Fleece pub, but the men had disappeared by dawn. Their bodies were eventually found under hay where they had suffocated tried to keep warm. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds Town Hall is said to be haunted by the ghost of Mary Blythe, who threw herself from the clock tower in 1876. Legend has it that the clock doesnt strike at midnight so the ghost doesnt wake up.

4. The Leeds Town Hall Ghost

Leeds Town Hall is said to be haunted by the ghost of Mary Blythe, who threw herself from the clock tower in 1876. Legend has it that the clock doesnt strike at midnight so the ghost doesnt wake up. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The lions outside Leeds Town Hall are the subject of another tale with different versions. One version is that if the bell ever struck 13, the lions would come to life and go on a killing spree around the city.

5. Leeds Town Hall Lions

The lions outside Leeds Town Hall are the subject of another tale with different versions. One version is that if the bell ever struck 13, the lions would come to life and go on a killing spree around the city. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Temple Newsam estate servant Phoebe Gray was accidentally suffocated to death by a drunken admirer who jumped out from a dark staircase trying to kiss her. The story goes that screams can be heard from the cellar as Phoebe's ghost haunts the house.

6. The Tragedy of Phoebe Grey

Temple Newsam estate servant Phoebe Gray was accidentally suffocated to death by a drunken admirer who jumped out from a dark staircase trying to kiss her. The story goes that screams can be heard from the cellar as Phoebe's ghost haunts the house. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHalloween
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice