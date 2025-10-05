12 Leeds high school football teams from the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

They were each playing for school pride.

These photos turn the spotlight on school under-15s football teams at high schools across the city who part in a the Yorkshire Evening Post Schools Cup back in the spring of 1997. The final was played at Elland Road with the cup ultimately shared by the two schools who made it to final after they played out a goalless draw. Scores of players are featured in this wonderful gallery powered by photos from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 49 of the best photo memories of teachers at Leeds schools during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Back row, from left, are John Nardone, Simon Oldroyd, Chris Platts, Matthew Heald, Steven Noble, Dean Naylor and Harpal Singh. Front rwo, from left, are Ian Huddlestone, Jonathan Hirst, Paul Skull, George Poole, Mark James and Andrew Talbot.

1. Priesthorpe School U-15s

Back row, from left, are John Nardone, Simon Oldroyd, Chris Platts, Matthew Heald, Steven Noble, Dean Naylor and Harpal Singh. Front rwo, from left, are Ian Huddlestone, Jonathan Hirst, Paul Skull, George Poole, Mark James and Andrew Talbot. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Back row, from left, are Warren Best, John Chadwick, Stuart Normington, Adam Tall, Scott Robson, Andrew Roddy and David Hardwick. Front row, from left, are Scott Webster Nick Montgomery, Daniel Stone, Martin Bagley, Gavin Smith, Andrew Varley and Alex Kubas.

2. Temple Moor High School U-15s

Back row, from left, are Warren Best, John Chadwick, Stuart Normington, Adam Tall, Scott Robson, Andrew Roddy and David Hardwick. Front row, from left, are Scott Webster Nick Montgomery, Daniel Stone, Martin Bagley, Gavin Smith, Andrew Varley and Alex Kubas. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Back row from left, Stefan Heywood, Ben Powell, Paul Wilson, Matthew Nutter, Paul Astall, David Hudson, Matthew Taylor. Front, Scott Turner, Kris Staniforth, Jamie Gibbs, Richard Laycock (captain) Mark Hudson, Simon Hustwit and Matthew Spence.

3. Garforth Community College U-15s

Back row from left, Stefan Heywood, Ben Powell, Paul Wilson, Matthew Nutter, Paul Astall, David Hudson, Matthew Taylor. Front, Scott Turner, Kris Staniforth, Jamie Gibbs, Richard Laycock (captain) Mark Hudson, Simon Hustwit and Matthew Spence. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Back row, from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot captain, Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham.

4. Farnley Park U-15s

Back row, from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot captain, Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Back row, from left, are James Gaunt, Jordan Makin, Andrew Arnett, Graham Hadfield, Gareth Morgan, Stuart Dodd and Gordan Makin. Front row, from left, are Philip Clark, Simon Asher, Adam Muller, Niel Davis (captain), James Wainwright, Alex Oyston and Kevin Cawood.

5. Woodkirk High School U-15s

Back row, from left, are James Gaunt, Jordan Makin, Andrew Arnett, Graham Hadfield, Gareth Morgan, Stuart Dodd and Gordan Makin. Front row, from left, are Philip Clark, Simon Asher, Adam Muller, Niel Davis (captain), James Wainwright, Alex Oyston and Kevin Cawood. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Back row, from left, are Christopher Daysh, Stefan Sudol, David Thorpe, James Murray, Lee Swift, Duraid Al-Musaid, Alexander Randizi and Thomas Hepburn. Front row, from left, are David Jennings (captain), Sohrob Aslambeizi, James Oates, Daniel Lynan and Andrew Shaw.

6. Allerton High U-15s

Back row, from left, are Christopher Daysh, Stefan Sudol, David Thorpe, James Murray, Lee Swift, Duraid Al-Musaid, Alexander Randizi and Thomas Hepburn. Front row, from left, are David Jennings (captain), Sohrob Aslambeizi, James Oates, Daniel Lynan and Andrew Shaw. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice