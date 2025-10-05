1. Priesthorpe School U-15s
Back row, from left, are John Nardone, Simon Oldroyd, Chris Platts, Matthew Heald, Steven Noble, Dean Naylor and Harpal Singh. Front rwo, from left, are Ian Huddlestone, Jonathan Hirst, Paul Skull, George Poole, Mark James and Andrew Talbot. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Temple Moor High School U-15s
Back row, from left, are Warren Best, John Chadwick, Stuart Normington, Adam Tall, Scott Robson, Andrew Roddy and David Hardwick. Front row, from left, are Scott Webster Nick Montgomery, Daniel Stone, Martin Bagley, Gavin Smith, Andrew Varley and Alex Kubas. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Garforth Community College U-15s
Back row from left, Stefan Heywood, Ben Powell, Paul Wilson, Matthew Nutter, Paul Astall, David Hudson, Matthew Taylor. Front, Scott Turner, Kris Staniforth, Jamie Gibbs, Richard Laycock (captain) Mark Hudson, Simon Hustwit and Matthew Spence. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Farnley Park U-15s
Back row, from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot captain, Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
5. Woodkirk High School U-15s
Back row, from left, are James Gaunt, Jordan Makin, Andrew Arnett, Graham Hadfield, Gareth Morgan, Stuart Dodd and Gordan Makin. Front row, from left, are Philip Clark, Simon Asher, Adam Muller, Niel Davis (captain), James Wainwright, Alex Oyston and Kevin Cawood. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Allerton High U-15s
Back row, from left, are Christopher Daysh, Stefan Sudol, David Thorpe, James Murray, Lee Swift, Duraid Al-Musaid, Alexander Randizi and Thomas Hepburn. Front row, from left, are David Jennings (captain), Sohrob Aslambeizi, James Oates, Daniel Lynan and Andrew Shaw. | YPN Photo: YPN