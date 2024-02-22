Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 charming photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1940s

These photos put the charming in to Chapel Allerton.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

They turn back the clock to celebrate life around the suburb during the 1940s and showcase how people adapted during the backdrop of the Second World War. Landmarks, shops and well known streets are all featured in this wonderful look back at the past. The 12 images are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 16 charismatic photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Town Street in November 1949. A gas street lamp is prominent. A pram is just visible down the road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Harrogate Road by the junction with Stainbeck Lane, known as Stainbeck Corner. The Yorkshire Penny Bank is towards the right. Two trams are seen on the road : nos.407 (left) and 63 (right), both Chamberlains bound for Moortown. Pictured in May 1948. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

The junction of Harrogate Road and Potternewton Lane in June 1947. In the foreground is a street lamp and a belisha beacon. Behind, on a house wall is a large poster for Yardley lavender toiletries, to the right is a poster for Oxydol detergent. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Stone cottages on Regent Street on right, through gate way, detached residence, Hawthorn House. To the left, number 64 Woodland Lane, Smith and Sowden, dairy. This building is now numbered 68 and is not to be confused with Alcuin School, numbered at 64 until its closure in July 2009, and located in the former St. Matthew's Church Hall next door. Pictured in February 1940. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Harrogate Road by the junction with Stainbeck Lane in April 1948. Two trams can be seen, including at the front no.259, a Middleton Bogie heading for Moortown on route no.2. The Yorkshire Penny Bank is visible in the background between the trams. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

Harrogate Road at the junction with Stainbeck Lane in April 1948. The Yorkshire Penny Bank can be seen towards the right. A tram, no.119, is travelling along Harrogate Road on route no.2. Workmen are seen on the road making alterations to the junction. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

