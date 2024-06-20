12 bird's eye view photos of Wakefield during the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Jun 2024, 08:02 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 08:32 BST

These photos provide a fascinating bird's eye view of Wakefield. during the 1970s.

They were taken by staff photographer Peter Thacker for the YEP's weekly Bird's Eye View feature which offered eagle eyed readers the chance to win cash prizes. That is why each photo features an 'X marks the spot' They were all taken in the early 1970s. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1980 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Wakefield in the 1970s.

1. Wakefield from the air

Wakefield in the 1970s. | Third PartyPhoto: Third Party

Photo Sales
Spotted any city centre landmarks?

2. Wakefield from the air

Spotted any city centre landmarks? | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Central Wakefield in March 1973.

3. Wakefield from the air

Central Wakefield in March 1973. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
The approach road to the M1 at Durkar in DFecember 1969. The River Calder crosses the top of the photos from the left.

4. Wakefield from the air

The approach road to the M1 at Durkar in DFecember 1969. The River Calder crosses the top of the photos from the left. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Which landmarks can you spot from this photo of Wakefield town centre in February 1973?

5. Wakefield from the air

Which landmarks can you spot from this photo of Wakefield town centre in February 1973? | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
May 1973 and this photo shows Market Street coming in from the right to join George Street, running up the centre of the photograph with the Denby Dale Road and Ings Road crossing at the roundabout.

6. Wakefield from the air

May 1973 and this photo shows Market Street coming in from the right to join George Street, running up the centre of the photograph with the Denby Dale Road and Ings Road crossing at the roundabout. | Petr ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.