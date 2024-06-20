1. Wakefield from the air
Wakefield in the 1970s. | Third PartyPhoto: Third Party
2. Wakefield from the air
Spotted any city centre landmarks? | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
3. Wakefield from the air
Central Wakefield in March 1973. | YPNPhoto: YPN
4. Wakefield from the air
The approach road to the M1 at Durkar in DFecember 1969. The River Calder crosses the top of the photos from the left. | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
5. Wakefield from the air
Which landmarks can you spot from this photo of Wakefield town centre in February 1973? | Peter ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
6. Wakefield from the air
May 1973 and this photo shows Market Street coming in from the right to join George Street, running up the centre of the photograph with the Denby Dale Road and Ings Road crossing at the roundabout. | Petr ThackerPhoto: Peter Thacker
