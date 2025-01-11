11 of the brightest photos take you back to Bramley in the 1950s

3 . Bramley in the 1950s

A view of the roundabout at Bramley Town End, seen from Henconner Lane and looking west towards Stanningley Road. A tram, Chamberlain no. 420, bound for the Corn Exchange on route 14, is seen in the centre. The curved tram track in the foreground leads off to Bramley Town End Depot. In the background on the right is the former Good Shepherd School, seen here advertised as "To Let or For Sale", which is now (2010) a veterinary practice. Further back towards the left are Springfield Mill and Brown's Mill on Stanningley Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net