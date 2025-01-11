11 of the brightest photos take you back to Bramley in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT

This gallery provides a wonderful trip down memory lane to showcase life in Bramley during the 1950s.

They showcase a community on the move thanks to trams taking passengers around LS13 and beyond. Local landmarks are also featured including what was The Old Unicorn pub. The images are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Passengers alighting from tram no.114 at a stop on Stanningley Road in August 1952. The Station Garage is on the left. To the right of the tram is Bramley Home Bakeries at the junction with Hough Lane. Tram no.114 was a Chamberlain which ran in service between November 16, 1926 and February 10, 1955. It is here on route 14 displaying the destination 'Corn Exchange', presumably in readiness for turning round to make the return journey to the city centre. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society

A view looking south down Nora Place in August 1954, with Westfields Mills in the background left. Houses line each side of the road with trees, bushes and a grass verge to the left. A lamp post can be seen on the right. Viewed from Leeds and Bradford towards Broad Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of the roundabout at Bramley Town End, seen from Henconner Lane and looking west towards Stanningley Road. A tram, Chamberlain no. 420, bound for the Corn Exchange on route 14, is seen in the centre. The curved tram track in the foreground leads off to Bramley Town End Depot. In the background on the right is the former Good Shepherd School, seen here advertised as "To Let or For Sale", which is now (2010) a veterinary practice. Further back towards the left are Springfield Mill and Brown's Mill on Stanningley Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Old Hall, a derelict building on Bramley Town Street. A large poster advertises Player's Cigarettes; smaller ones publicise a local rugby match and a race meeting among others. Pictured in August 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Old Mill on Eightlands Lane pictured in August 1956 with the windows on the top two floors bricked up. Washing hanging up. Streetlamp, children, woman and prams are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A girl stands in front. of old cottages on Eightlands Lane in August 1956. These were numbered as Town End Yard which was at the other side. The cottages are built of stone and the upper windows are bricked up. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

