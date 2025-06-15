11 basic life skills we've lost since the 60s, which almost everyone used to have

6 . Changing a tyre

A survey in 2016 found that fewer than half of drivers know how to change a tyre - something almost all motorists could once do. There is a good reason for that, as most cars are now sold with puncture repair kits rather than a spare, and modern tyres are increasingly designed to be able to run for a short distance when punctured. It's not just changing a tyre which is today beyond most drivers. Other basic skills like changing your engine's oil have also been lost over the years - in part due to improvements in auto technology which mean cars can run for longer without an oil change. | Getty Images Photo: Central Press/Getty Images