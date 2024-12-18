11 banging photos take you back to Bramley in the 1950s

1. Bramley in the 1950s
Passengers alighting from tram no.114 at a stop on Stanningley Road in August 1952. The Station Garage is on the left. To the right of the tram is Bramley Home Bakeries at the junction with Hough Lane. Tram no.114 was a Chamberlain which ran in service between November 16, 1926 and February 10, 1955. It is here on route 14 displaying the destination 'Corn Exchange', presumably in readiness for turning round to make the return journey to the city centre. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society
2. Bramley in the 1950s
A view looking south down Nora Place in August 1954, with Westfields Mills in the background left. Houses line each side of the road with trees, bushes and a grass verge to the left. A lamp post can be seen on the right. Viewed from Leeds and Bradford towards Broad Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bramley in the 1950s
A view of the roundabout at Bramley Town End, seen from Henconner Lane and looking west towards Stanningley Road. A tram, Chamberlain no. 420, bound for the Corn Exchange on route 14, is seen in the centre. The curved tram track in the foreground leads off to Bramley Town End Depot. In the background on the right is the former Good Shepherd School, seen here advertised as "To Let or For Sale", which is now (2010) a veterinary practice. Further back towards the left are Springfield Mill and Brown's Mill on Stanningley Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bramley in the 1950s
Old Hall, a derelict building on Bramley Town Street. A large poster advertises Player's Cigarettes; smaller ones publicise a local rugby match and a race meeting among others. Pictured in August 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley in the 1950s
The Old Mill on Eightlands Lane pictured in August 1956 with the windows on the top two floors bricked up. Washing hanging up. Streetlamp, children, woman and prams are visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bramley in the 1950s
A girl stands in front. of old cottages on Eightlands Lane in August 1956. These were numbered as Town End Yard which was at the other side. The cottages are built of stone and the upper windows are bricked up. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
