Youth clubs are part of the city rich history and heritage helping provide young people with an opportunity to hang out with friends, make some new ones and join in shared activities through the years. They were held in church halls, community centres and schools. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, bring to life 'youthies' across the city and are sure to evoke memories for the generations of people who enjoyed hanging out.