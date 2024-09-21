10 of the best photo memories of Leeds youth clubs

They have helped keep generations of Leeds youngsters out of trouble.

Youth clubs are part of the city rich history and heritage helping provide young people with an opportunity to hang out with friends, make some new ones and join in shared activities through the years. They were held in church halls, community centres and schools. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, bring to life 'youthies' across the city and are sure to evoke memories for the generations of people who enjoyed hanging out.

The lounge and coffee bar at Chapel Allerton Methodist Youth Club in January 1969.

Alwoodley Youth Club members doing the Elsden Circle in November 1974.

Close up the main entrance to Seacroft Civic Youth Club. Circa 1967.

Inside Seacroft Civic Youth Club in March 1965.

Led by their pianist Jim Kennedy, the Bright Ideas rehearse at Garforth Youth Club in July 1968.

Alan Clark practicing trampolining in May 1965.

