BOTB is offering tickets for just 4.8p for a chance to win a BMW M3 Competition worth over £50,000. Hurry, the prize draw is selling fast

This gleaming black BMW could be yours for less than five pence, thanks to a special offer bringing down the price of bundles of entry tickets.

The prize draw for BOTB's latest bargain giveaway sees tickets priced at 6p for a BMW M3 Competition - but there's a way to make them even cheaper.

Rather than buying one ticket, you can save 20% by buying a bundle of 600 - and that brings the price down to just below 5p. It's 4.8p per ticket, to be precise.

Centre-exit exhausts just add to the menacing effect | BOTB

The 530bhp M3 Competition X Drive can hit 60mph in 3.5 seconds, and this particular 2021 car has covered just 26,000 miles. It's worth over £50,000 and someone will win it just by buying a ticket for the prize draw.

It's the latest in a long line of special promotional prizes being offered by BOTB, which gives away daily dream cars to lucky winners.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning the BMW is to visit the website by clicking here, pay your six pence, or spend just £28.80 on a bundle, and hope for a phone call.

The interior features all the premium BMW touches | BOTB

Obviously, most people will buy more than one ticket, and you might as well at that price.

This prize looks to be proving popular, with over 10% sold already, so be quick if you fancy winning the car.

And even if you don't want the car, there's a £36,000 cash alternative available. Which would certainly be enough for something more discreet.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133