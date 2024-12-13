Whisky gift sets are nearly half price on Amazon right now

Whisky gift sets offer more than just a bottle of Scotch | Amazon

Whisky gift sets can make the perfect present, because you get glasses or other gifts as part of the package - alongside a bottle

If you're struggling to find a Christmas present for a loved one who has everything, then we might have something for you.

This round-up focuses on whisky gift packs. So you usually get a bottle, and a glass or two, in a presentation box.

It's a nicer idea than just giving someone a bottle, because you get a proper keepsake with it. And the glass can remain in use long after the last dram of whisky has been enjoyed. Oh, and they're easier to wrap, too.

Amazon's deals on whiskies are usually always very tempting, but we've spotted some hefty discounts on these gift sets, with one or two getting close to half price.

It is, then, perhaps the best time to grab one, before the deals expire, and before we get too close to Christmas.

The best deal we've found is a Singleton single malt, which includes a 70cl bottle of the smooth, rich 12-year-old whisky, and two glasses.

The glasses are gorgeous, and the box is very attractive, but the best bit is the price. It has a 45% discount, so you can get the whole pack for £22. That's quite remarkable.

If you're really keen on treating someone to something extra special, take a look at this Johnnie Walker Blue Label presentation pack. It's a blended whisky, but it's about as good as blended whisky gets, and it comes with two crystal tumblers, in a gorgeous box. Usually it's £190, but you can get one right now for £130.

If that's a bit much, then take a look at the Tamnavulin gift pack. No glasses this time, but you get two 50cl bottles - the double cask, and the sherry cask editions.

Speyside is an incredibly popular region for whisky, known for its powerful flavours, and this might be the best way of taking your tastebuds on a tour. It's a litre of single malt whisky altogether for just over £30. What a bargain.

The best bit is, the whiskey is actually one of the "single barrel select" editions, so it's aged in a hand-picked barrel, ensuring its flavour is the best it can be. To get this for £43.49 is such a good deal.

If you're on a budget, take a look at this Shackleton gift set. It's a blended malt whisky, in a pretty box, exclusive to Amazon. You get the bottle, a glass, and an ice block. All for £26.99. That's not bad at all.

We don't know how long any of these deals will last, Amazon hasn't said, so grab one while you can because they're going to be really popular at this time of year.