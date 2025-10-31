The Stormbreak jacket is perfect as a cold-weather top layer, or it can be dragged out of a bag in a hurry in the warmer months | Regatta

A dependable waterproof jacket for under £20? Regatta’s Stormbreak range keeps you comfortable, dry and ready for any adventure

A good waterproof layer can be the difference between a ruined walk and a pleasant outing in the drizzle. And this unisex jacket from Regatta is all you need to keep the elements at bay.

Designed to be a top layer, so ideal in the warmer months as well as in the autumn and winter, it features a built-in hood and elasticated cuffs, which keeps the wind and rain out, but it's vented to prevent you from overheating.

It’s part of Regatta’s trusted Stormbreak collection — a long-time favourite among walkers, dog owners and anyone who refuses to let a bit of rain ruin their plans.

The pockets are large, and protected from water ingress | Regatta

The jacket’s design is built around waterproof Hydrafort polyester fabric, and there are two lower pockets to stash gloves or keys.

It comes in three colours, and even though it's selling fast at this discounted price, there are still three colours available and plenty of size options.

