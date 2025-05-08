This '£146' whisky can be bought for £22 on Amazon - if you're quick

Tamnavulin's Double Cask Speyside Single Malt has aromas of apple, toffee, honey and sweet marzipan | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve found a whisky listed for £146 on a specialist website at a MUCH cheaper price

Browse Cask Cartel's website and you might see this very special signature Speyside malt whisky for £146. It's a Tamnavulin Double Cask, and the Cask Cartel says theirs is the first official bottling of Tamnavulin for more than two decades.

And there's no doubt it's a very special drink, finished in sherry butts, with notes of dried orange, ginger and wood spice on offer.

The Tamnavulin Double Cask is listed at £146 on the Cask Cartel website | Cask Cartel

Shop around and you can easily find an identical dram for far less than the Cask Cartel's price. Sainsbury's, for example, has a bottle listed at £35 - but there is a way to go one better.

Because there's a limited-time deal on Amazon, bringing the price down to £22. We don't know how long it will last, but Amazon's normal price for the 40% dram is £32, so it's a least a 10% saving.

However, if you were about to order your bottle from Cask Cartel you'd be saving over £120.

It even comes in a nice presentation box, so it might make the perfect Father’s Day gift. And you could always pretend you bought it from Cask Cartel.