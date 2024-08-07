This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You don’t have to break the bank for a good phone! 📱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picking the right phone can be a struggle with so many options.

Major brands like Samsung, Motorola and more all offer budget choices as well as flagship devices.

Using our recommendation formula, we have pulled together a list of seven options for under £50.

If you are planning on swapping your mobile for a new handset, you will want to make sure you are grabbing the right one for you. There is nothing worse than being stuck with a phone you hate to use, especially when they are such a key part of life in the 2020s.

But if you are not looking to fork out the big bucks for a flagship high-end model like the latest iPhone Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Ultra or Pixel Pro, you might be wondering which budget options can still compete. We have pulled together a list of 7 phones for under £500 on Amazon which are worth considering if you are upgrading.

Upgrade your phone without breaking the bank. (Picture: Raul Mellado/Adobe) | Raul Mellado/Adobe

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

Let us take you through seven budget phones worth considering for your next handset. The prices range from less than £100 to a couple hundred pounds.

Under £100

Motorola Moto g13

Price: £89 (40% discount on Amazon )

Recommendation score: 3.6

Motorola Moto g13. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

The first phone up is the Motorola Moto g13, which came out with a recommendation score of 3.6 out of 6.3. It is a strong total for a phone that will set you back less than £90, showing you don’t have to sacrifice usability to save a bit on the price tag.

It comes with 4GB of RAM and 4GB of storage as well as boasting a dual SIM feature, which is ideal for anyone who has recently moved to the UK from abroad and wants to keep their contacts from back home. The g13 has a 90hz refresh rate which means that you get a smooth experience while surfing the web, using apps or watching videos.

The company also boasts that it has “unbelievable” battery life. And for those who love to document life with the click of a camera lens, it comes with a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system.

It runs on the Android 13 operating system. And is capable of getting 4G data roaming, so not quite the faster 5G but still you can expect to get decent data while out and about.

Amazon shopper Guy wrote: “A 12th birthday present for our daughter - and she is chuffed. You certainly get a lot of mobile for less than £100. The display is particularly good for the price and the mobile copes well with most common or garden Apps. I did add a 128gb SD card to ensure there's plenty of memory.”

Under £200

Samsung Galaxy A15 4G

Price: £102.75 (40% off on Amazon)

Recommendation score: 4.2

Samsung Galaxy A15. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

As well as its super high-end flagship devices, Samsung does offer a range of more affordable Galaxy phones. It includes the A15, which currently is available at a discount on Amazon.

The phone has a 6.5 inch screen, so despite its lower price tag you aren’t sacrificing screen size. It comes with 128 GB of memory, so plenty of space to download your apps and photos.

The A15 runs on the Android 14 operating system. And it also comes with a 50mp camera, so you can still capture all of life’s precious moments in high quality.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “I bought this phone 2 months ago and it has been working great, it's fast and super responsive and has great storage and a pretty good camera quality. I don't use it for games or such and use it for more basic needs however I have had no issues and for the price it is absolutely worth it.”

Huawei P30 Lite

Price: £152.99 (from Amazon)

Recommendation score: 4.7

Huawei P30 Lite. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

The giant of Chinese mobile phones, Huawei has plenty of more wallet friendly models available to buy. But the P30 Lite scored very well in our recommendation metrics, getting an overall score of 4.7 out of 6.3 (see at the top for an explanation of how we devised it).

It comes with a screen of 6.5 inches, similar to the other budget phones already featured in the article. The device has 4GB of RAM and comes with 128GB of internal memory meaning you can enjoy greater flexibility with plenty of space for the content or files you use everyday like music, photos, videos and apps.

The Huawei P30 Lite has a slim 3D curved glass design which is crafted for easy grip and one-handed use. It’s available in three colours, including an eye-catching iridescent gradient colour finish.

An Amazon shopper called Guy wrote: “I am so pleased with this purchase. It has plenty of memory, a good display and the rear 'triple' camera is absolutely fantastic.

“The P30 Lite is surely comparable with other mobiles costing much more. At £182, this must be considered a bit of a bargain. It’s a "factory" SIM Free UK device so there are no nasty and annoying telecom logos or additional 'bloatware'. The power adapter has the correct UK 3-plug and the screen comes ready fitted with a screen protector (albeit not tempered glass). I wish all manufacturers would do that!”

Under £300

Samsung Galaxy A53

Price: £215.99 (from Amazon)

Recommendation score: 4.8

Samsung Galaxy A53. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

If you want something with a little more umph than the Galaxy A15, you can pick up the A53 for just a little bit more. The phone is designed with the Ambient Edge, which blends the camera with the body seamlessly.

It is capable of getting 5G data, in areas where such a signal is available. The handset has a 6.5 inch screen, so you won’t have to squint but it should still easily fit in a pocket.

The Galaxy A56 has an internal memory of 126GB, so you have plenty of space to store all your photos, files and apps. It also has a front-facing fingerprint reader.

In a review on Amazon, one shopper wrote: “I recently switched to the A53 from my Samsung Galaxy M31, primarily due to the need for 5G connectivity, since the M31 only supported 4G or lower. Let me start by saying that both phones are exceptional considering their price points. However, the A53 has proven to be a significant upgrade from my trusty M31.

“One standout feature of the A53 that has left me thoroughly impressed is its front-facing fingerprint reader. Unlike the M31, which had its fingerprint sensor on the back, the A53's placement on the front feels more intuitive and convenient. It's a small change, but it makes a big difference in day-to-day usage.”

HONOR Magic6 Lite

Honor Magic6 Lite. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Another Chinese giant makes the list with this phone from Honor, this is slightly higher in price point but comes packed with features. The Magic6 Lite has a 108mp camera, one of the most powerful on the list.

It is powered by the Snapdragon Gen 6 chip which promises exceptional performance and easily handles even intensive tasks. And it runs on the MagicOS 7.2 operating system which is based on Android 13 with all Google apps and Play Store, bringing all your favourite apps.

The 5300mAh high-energy-density battery takes pride in its battery life, durable even for intensive users. Supports 35W fast charging for a full day of use.

For those who have experienced the heart-stopping moment of dropping a phone, the Magic6 Lite is the first Five-star overall drop resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS. With 360° whole-device protection, the Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display provides comprehensive drop resistance for the screen.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “I have had the phone for around 6 weeks now and I am very pleased with it, setting up was a breeze cloning all the data and apps from my old phone, it took around 20 minutes to clone over 60 GB of data.

“The phone feels very nice in the hand, the screen is excellent. This is quite a large phone and I personally wouldn't go any larger than this, you can still get the Honor Magic 6 Lite in your pocket but if it was any bigger you wouldn't be able to.”

OnePlus 9

Price: £261.81 (58% off via Amazon)

Recommendation score: 5

OnePlus 9. Photo: OnePlus | OnePlus

The highest score of all seven phones was for the OnePlus 9. It is available on sale with 58% off on Amazon right now, knocking it below £300.

It comes with a number of cameras including 48 MP Primary, 50 MP Ultra-Wide and Monochrome Camera. The ultra wide lens offers unparalleled clarity with its pioneering Freeform Lens.

You can capture footage in 8K and the OnePlus 9 also boasts a HyperLapse feature, allowing you to film in ultra-wide. The phone can be charged to full power in just under 30 minutes.

It has a 6.5 inch 120Hz AMOLED Display, which is described as being very fluid. OnePlus claims that the screen delivers enhanced colour accuracy and detail.

In a review on Amazon, customer Mr Smith wrote: “In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G asserts itself as a truly exceptional device that effortlessly transcends the standards set by its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 Pro. Showcasing a catalogue of awe-inspiring features, this phone doesn't just meet expectations—it surpasses them.

“The first thing that strikes you about the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is its blazing-fast performance. Multitasking and app usage are seamless experiences, reinforcing the device's superiority.”

Under £400

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a). Photo: Amazon | Amazon

A newcomer to the smartphone world, Nothing is fast catching the eye and making a splash. Its cheapest handset the Nothing Phone (2a) is available on Amazon at a 5% discount.

Powered by Android 14, it delivers the best of Android with a fast and smooth experience rooted in utility and functional customisation. You can make your phone your own with Nothing widgets and the latest operating system allows swipeable views and animations for more levels of information and interactions.

It comes with an advanced cooling system which will stop your phone getting too warm during extended periods of use. And it has a powerful battery which can keep going for up to two days - and can be charged in just 20 minutes, giving you a full day use.

Amazon shopper Chandresh wrote: “Especially when you consider the price, this may be the best phone I've ever used. As someone who's had their fair share of iPhones and mainly Samsung phones, this phone stacks up in such a good way.

“The speaker quality is good, the phone feels great in the hand with a unique feel that gives it character. The lights also give it that unique factor and the fluidity of the phone is second to none. I've had this phone now for about 4 months and it hasn't disappointed me at all.”

If you could recommend just one phone, which one would it be and why? Let our tech specialist know your answer by emailing him at [email protected]