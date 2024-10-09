Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you noticed that your laptop has been chugging away recently, struggling to perform the way that you need it to. It might be because you have used up most of the space on your hard drive.

If you have lots of photos, videos, files stored on your laptop, you might need to think about getting an external drive to clear up space and improve performance. Fortunately if you are a Prime member you can grab an incredible saving on a SSD drive from SanDisk right now.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal days sales are running until 11.59pm tonight (October 9), so you will have to be quick to avoid missing out.

The deal on the SanDisk SSD drive is proving to be a hit with shoppers as it flies up the sales chart.

Price: £199.99

Saving: 27% (usual price £275.47)

When the deal ends: 11.59pm tonight (October 9)

Customer ratings: 4.6

The SanDisk SSD (solid state drive) promises up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.

It comes with up to three-metre drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance, meaning this tough drive can take a beating. And you can travel worry-free with a 5-year limited warranty and a durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind. Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+. Easily manage files and automatically free up space with the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

Amazon shopper Rich Miller wrote in a review: “First and foremost, the speed of this SSD is simply mind-blowing. With read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of 1000MB/s, it's like having a turbocharger for my data transfers. Whether I'm transferring large video files or working on intensive photo editing tasks in Lightroom, this SSD handles everything with ease. It significantly reduces the time I spend waiting for files to load or transfer, making my workflow smoother and more efficient.

“The durability of this SSD is another standout feature. Its water and dust-resistant design give me peace of mind when I'm on the go. I can confidently take it with me on outdoor shoots or in less-than-ideal conditions without worrying about data loss. SanDisk has truly built a device that can withstand the rigours of real-world use.

“Moreover, the sleek black design of this SSD is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional. It's compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry in my bag or pocket. The USB-C connectivity ensures fast and hassle-free connections with my various devices.

“What I appreciate most about the SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable NVMe SSD is its excellent value for money. SanDisk consistently delivers top-notch performance and durability at a price that won't break the bank. In fact, I've made it a yearly tradition to upgrade to a new one because the improvements are always worth it.”

You can buy the SanDisk SSD external hard drive with a 27% saving by clicking ourBig Deal Days link here.