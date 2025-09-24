The new £15 body mists from Sundae Body - fun, fragrant and cruelty-free
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you're looking to bag a few early stocking fillers, these cute dual-purpose hair and body mists from Sundae Body will do the trick perfectly.
Available at Boots, with special offers on two or more, he ultra-fine mists, which come in five scents, are infused with soothing chamomile and aloe vera. Perfect for layering or on-the-go fragrance, they hydrate the skin and leave a delicate, lingering scent.
The Y2K-inspired range in jellybean-shaped bottles is vegan and cruelty-free.
Choose from:
Flower Girl: Peony, bergamot and vanilla bourbon.
Garden Party: Dewy greens, bergamot and Sicilian lemon.
White Tee: Magnolia, violet and rose.
Always Late: Dark cherry, cedar and burnt sugar.
Mood Board: Blackcurrant, peach and freesia.
Soft Serve: Caramel, toasted pistachio and vanilla.
If you're already a fan of the Australian body care company's Body Whip range, you're going to love two new additions: Velvety Vanilla and Birthday Cake.
One Boots customer said: "Bought this for my birthday and I'm so glad I did. It smells amazing. Texture is perfect for a body whip, it effortlessly glides onto the skin and absorbs reasonably quickly. A little goes a long way, so the tub lasts a while."
Expect a luminous but non-greasy sheen from these lightweight moisturisers. And the little pots they come in are so gorgeous you'll want to repurpose them once the lotion has gone.
