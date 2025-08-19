Stanley tumblers get rare discount on Amazon – grab one for £35
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It's rare to see a decent discount on Stanley's iconic tumblers, but the giant insulated mugs are an absolute bargain on Amazon at the moment.
For a limited time at least, you can get the 1.0 version of the Flip Straw Tumbler for just £35.52 - that's a 17% discount off its usual price of £42.99, and significantly cheaper than the £43 plus £4.95 postage from Stanley direct.
There is, however, a bit of a catch. If you buy the tumbler from Stanley direct, you've got a choice of 11 colours, including some extremely trendy hues. If you take up Amazon on its deal, you really don't get a lot of choice.
For example, the best deal for a 0.89 litre tumbler on Amazon at the moment is £35.52 in Azure (blue). There's a reasonable discount on the Tigerlilly Plum, but that's only 13%, so the price is £37.58.
All the other colours, assuming they're available, are at the full price of £43, barring the Plum, which is £40.95, and the Punch Shimmer, which is £41.
So if you absolutely had to have one of those colours, this is still the best way to do it, thanks to the meagre discounts and Amazon's free delivery. But if you can live with a blue one, the deal on the Azure is superb.
It's a shame everything in life has to be so complicated, but at least you can get a Stanley tumbler for £35. What a time to be alive.
