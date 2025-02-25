How to wear the Spring colours new in M&S this week including buttermilk, powder pink, and sky blue (M&S) | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look at the new spring colour fashion trends you will be seeing everywhere this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the days start to feel a bit longer and the sun is starting to shine it feels like spring is just around the corner. As we get to this time of year we start to look at the emerging new trends taking over the high-street. One standout store that has become a fashion haven over recent years is Marks and Spencer’s.

After seriously upping their game M&S has become the one stop shop for the biggest fashion trends. The clothing brand isn't just for your nan to find the best knitwear, it's also the go-to for fashion influencers wanting to get the newest trend.

This week spring has sprung in M&S and no not a single flower in sight. The new spring trends are pastel colours in tailored and stylish pieces. But hurry because these items will sell out fast, especially when they are already in my shopping basket.

Buttermilk Yellow

M&S

Yellow per se isn't the easiest colour to wear, however the buttermilk yellow tone is a softer alternative so will suit most skin and hair colours. The Tailored Collarless Blazer £69 has a streamlined shape and single-button fastening to ensure a sleek, modern silhouette.

Wear on its own with jeans or paired with the matching Woven Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 and the Tailored Single Breasted Longline Waistcoat £45 . It’s the perfect suit that can be worn for work or special occasions and mixed with additional items from your wardrobe for multiple looks.

Powder Pink

M&S

A classic pink colour that really does look good on anyone. As much as we would love to be running through fields with pretty flowing dresses it is only spring and it can still be a bit chilly.

This Cotton Rich Embellished Crew Neck Jumper £39.50 in the must-have colour will keep you warm and cosy during those April shower days. Wear it with the Wide-Leg Jeans £35 in Ecru for a casual day look or a Satin Midi Slip Skirt £69 for an evening event.

Sky Blue

M&S

One of my favourite colours to wear is blue - no matter what shade of blue there is, from cerulean and cobalt to denim and navy - it’s a dominant colour in my capsule wardrobe.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now