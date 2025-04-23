Sky Mobile has dropped the iPhone 16 Pro to its lowest price ever | Apple

Sky Mobile has slashed prices on the iPhone 16 Pro, with flexible plans and generous data options from just £28 a month.

Sky Mobile has launched its lowest ever iPhone 16 Pro deal, with contract plans now starting at just £28 a month. You can customise your iPhone 16 Pro contract with different data packages and upgrade options, making this one of the best value offers currently available in the UK. Grab the deal now at Sky’s iPhone 16 Pro page.

When the iPhone 16 Pro launched last autumn, it generated major buzz for its lightweight titanium body and high-end features. Built with the A18 Pro chip, it supports USB-C charging and delivers enhanced night photography and video performance. It was immediately popular—but savvy buyers often wait, knowing the best iPhone 16 Pro contract UK deals usually land once the launch hype dies down. This Sky Mobile drop proves the strategy works.

Best iPhone 16 Pro contract deals – Sky Mobile options

Sky Mobile lets you build your iPhone 16 Pro monthly plan by choosing both storage and upgrade frequency. Models are available in Desert Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium and White Titanium, with storage from 128GB to 1TB. Example pricing includes:

128GB, swap every 24 months: £12 upfront and £28/month

128GB, swap every 12 months: £48 upfront and £49/month

256GB, swap every 24 months: £12 upfront and £32/month

You can pair your phone with a range of flexible data plans:

3GB for £6/month

10GB for £8/month

50GB for £12/month

Unlimited for £22/month

Sky’s standout offer bundles the 128GB model with a 50GB plan for just £40/month total. See the full offer here: Sky Mobile iPhone 16 Pro deal

Vodafone comparison – is Sky cheaper?

Vodafone’s current iPhone 16 Pro contract prices are considerably higher. The starting point for a 36-month phone plan and 24-month data plan is:

5GB: £37/month + £40 upfront

30GB: £43/month + £40 upfront

Unlimited: £50/month + £40 upfront

Even Vodafone’s most affordable option is nearly £10/month more than Sky’s entry-level £28/month offer. That makes Sky Mobile a standout choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Explore Vodafone’s pricing here: Vodafone iPhone 16 Pro deal

For those who held off at launch, this is one of the best iPhone 16 Pro deals we’ve seen. With strong data bundles, customisable terms and flexible upgrade options, Sky Mobile is offering serious value.