Rihanna may not be planning on any new music but her Fenty beauty range is all you’ll ever need.

Rihanna recently shared the news she is launching a brand new Fenty haircare range. Announcing the news on Instagram the singer, 36, shared a colourful video featuring herself and Brit singer Jess Glynne, along with several other models using the products.

The Barbadian singer wrote the caption: “A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. You know how much switching my hair up matters to me.

“I’ve had almost every texture, colour, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

The new Fenty haircare range is set to launch on June 13 but whilst we wait patiently we have curated a list of the best Fenty beauty products that the singer has been known to use herself. According to reports the list of products below were just a few that the Fenty founder used for her Super Bowl Halftime show. And the good news is Boots currently have a buy one get the second half price offer on selected products from the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin range.

She’s an icon so it's no surprise that she wears the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick £25 a matte lip that won’t suck the life out of your lips. The lipstick is available in 11 different shades from the red The MVP to the nude Fashion Friend. The Icon Lipstick is also currently being featured in the Love Island Villa.

Bad Gal Riri may not be making a new album anytime soon but with her Fenty beauty, skin, hair and Lingerie range making her a billionaire and becoming a mum of two. It's no surprise she's taking a break from music and soaking up all the beauty product glory.