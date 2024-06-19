Pick of the best suncreams to protect your skin this summer
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Whatever your summer plans, we’ve got you covered with our picks for sunscreen solutions for all occasions and skin types.
Lotion we love
You can’t go wrong with this classic SPF30 sun lotion by Piz Buin. With a non-greasy, moisturising formula, it’s kind to your skin and it smells like summer. Stock up for sunbathing in your garden and pretend you’re in the Bahamas. You can pick up a a 200ml for £7 at Amazon.
Best for babies
Childs Farm SPF 50+ Spray Sunscreen has been designed for delicate and sensitive skin, so it’s great for babies six months and beyond. It’s also water resistant and comes in a handy spray, making it easy to spritz active kids on the beach! Plus it’s got very high protection with a SPF 50+, so good for kids of all ages. You can buy a 100ml bottle from Boots for £10 (RRP £12).
For sensitive skin
Green People’s Scent-Free Sun Cream SPF 30 is natural, organic and gentle, so perfect if you have sensitive skin or are prone to prickly heat. It’s also made with a ‘reef-safe formula’ so you can wear it safe in the knowledge you’re protecting your skin and the marine environment too. You can buy a 200ml bottle for £31 directly from Green People.
To use with makeup
Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist SPF50 is a lightweight mist which can be applied under or over makeup, offering protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It’s also enriched with hyaluronic acid, helping to leave skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Buy a 75ml spray for £8.71 from LookFantastic.
Bargain set for travel
The Soltan Family Essentials Travel Pack has been designed as an easy solution for families jetting off to find some sun - and it includes a sun cream for kids with SPF50+ in a 50ml container, alongside the same high-protection formula for adults in both SPF30 and SPF50+. There’s also a 50ml after-sun lotion, perfect to soothe skin after too much sun. You can pick up this pack from Boots for £10.