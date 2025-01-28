Oodie has just launched football-based jackets, blankets and coats

Oodie has kicked off its new Manchester City collection - and more club kits are set to follow soon | Oodie

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It's time for football fans to get excited - because the ultimate kit to wear in the stands has just been announced

The company that turned wearable blankets into the ultimate collection of warm and cosy fashion accessories has now dipped its toe into the UK football scene.

Oodie, which became a household name during the pandemic for its warm, fluffy oversized hoodies, is working with one of the country's most successful football teams to get its new collection of licensed Oodies into the homes, pubs, and stadiums of the UK.

Initially launching with Manchester City branding, Oodie says more teams are coming, and fans can sign up on the Oodie website by clicking here to receive news of when their favourite colours will be on the website and ready to order.

The Manchester City collection kicks off with adult and kids' hoodies, in the side's distinctive sky blue colour scheme, with the classic huge pockets and cossetting hood.

The club's logo features prominently on all the items in the collection, which also include a huge fleecy blanket, and a knee-length, fleece-lined jacket.

The knee-length jacket has a cosy fleece lining | Oodie

The kids Oodie costs £49, while the adult-size oodie is £79.

The fleecy blanket is £69 and the zip-through outdoor jacket is £129.

New customers clicking on the website will be met with a pop-up offering 10% off their first purchase if they sign up to the Oodie newsletter, so there are already savings to be made.

To see the full collection, or to sign up to be alerted when your favourite team is added, click here.