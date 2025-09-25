I tried MySweetSmile products to whiten my teeth - no trip to Turkey needed | MySweetSmile

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s what I really thought of the MySweetSmile teeth whitening products after trying them myself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It feels like everyone and their dog is jetting off abroad for the infamous “Turkey teeth” trend these days. The ultra-bright, almost glowing white look might be in style, but I was after something a bit more natural and a lot more affordable.

I decided to try the Teeth Whitening Powder and Precision Whitening Pen from MySweetSmile. After having a brace for the second time in my 20’s I’m blessed with perfectly aligned teeth but felt they just needed a bit of whitening. Here’s what happened when I used their best selling products.

The Teeth Whitening Powder is peroxide-free and designed to gradually lift deep-set stains from coffee, tea, wine, and more. To use it, I lightly dampen my toothbrush, dip it into the powder, and brush for 2–4 minutes. I’ve used it a few times this week and it leaves my teeth feeling clean and fresh without any sensitivity. The minty flavor is a nice touch, making the brushing experience pleasant.

The powder has been approved by dentists | MySweetSmile

The Precision Whitening Pen is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. To use it, I twist the bottom of the pen to release the whitening gel, apply a thin layer to the stained areas, and let it work for 10 minutes. After that, I rinse my mouth with water. It's really quick and easy to use. I’ve every day for the past few days, and I can already see a slight difference in the whiteness of my teeth.

The MySweetSmile teeth whitening pen is a winner with reviewers | Other

Even though its only been a few days using the MySweetSmile products I’m already noticing a subtle improvement in the brightness of my smile. I’m optimistic about the results and t gradual improvement is encouraging. I’m excited to see how my smile brightens over the next few weeks with consistent use of both products.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.