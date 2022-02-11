M&S releases same-sex Colin the Caterpillar cakes for Valentine’s Day

Marks and Spencer has released same-sex Colin the Caterpillar cake sets to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

For the first time, shoppers will be able to buy a half size of the popular Colin cake and pair it with a chocolate sponge of the same sex.

The mix and match cakes are available in a half size (Photo: M&S / Instagram)

Alternatively, there is an option to buy two Connie the Caterpillar cakes - Colin’s female version - in what the retailer describes as its “first ever same gender pairing”.

The chocolate cakes are usually sold separately, but M&S brought Colin and Colin together as a couple for Valentine’s Day last year.

Now for a limited time, customers have the option to mix the pairs up.

Showing off the couples in an Instagram post , Marks and Spencer wrote: “Love is well and truly in the air as everyone’s favourite caterpillar cake is now available in his first ever same gender pairing.

“For the first time ever, you can pick up your favourite pair with our half-size Colin and Colin, Connie and Connie, or Colin and Connie.

“And yes, that means BOTH of you get the face (i.e. the best bit) so no arguments!”

The launch has been met with praise by the LGBTQ+ community for its inclusivity, with customers backing the move on social media.

Shoppers can buy two of the same cakes in a pack for £10 each in M&S stores.

M&S Valentine’s Day range

As well as it’s couple cakes, M&S is also bringing back Valentine’s Day cards for same-sex couples this year.

The retailer is expanding its range of gender neutral greeting cards in a bid to “be more inclusive”.

The card range includes options for same-sex couples, along with non-specific options too to give shoppers more choice.

As for the food options, M&S has brought back it’s popular dine-in Valentine’s menu which is now available in stores until 14 February.

Customers can enjoy a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink, and a box of chocolates, for just £10 per head.

The infamous M&S Love Sausage has also made its return this year.

The iconic heart-shaped dish comprises pork sausages, flavoured with a hint of truffle and wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, and two eggs in the centre.

The novelty dish is priced at £6 and is available to order online .

