Looking out over the calm 'mirror glass' waters of the Indian Ocean with champagne in hand while sailing from The Maldives to the Seychelles was one of life's 'pinch me' moments.

We were halfway through our Crystal voyage and had already made our way down the west coast of India from Mumbai to Sri Lanka via Goa, before sailing along the equator to visit the paradise islands I'd often gone to bed dreaming about.

For me, this cruise was exciting and unique in more ways than one, for as well as our ship, the Crystal Symphony, docking in countries I'd never visited before, it was the first time my wife and I had cruised on the same vessel twice.

Ever since our first Crystal sailing in 2019, I'd always felt that if I was going to embark on a repeat experience, returning to this beautiful maritime specimen would be top of the list.

The beautiful Crystal Symphony | Crystal

It might never have happened after the original Crystal company surprisingly declared bankruptcy in 2022, only to return to the high seas 18 months later after it was acquired by luxury small-group tour operator Abercrombie & Kent.

And I'm so glad it did, for as soon as we stepped on board all the happy memories came flooding back, and it was like we had never been away as we were welcomed onto Symphony with obligatory bubbles and smiles from the crew, before making our way to our favourite bar, the Crystal Cove, where our glasses were topped up by long-serving bartender Pandian, a familiar and friendly face we remarkably remembered from six years ago.

A luxurious Sapphire Veranda suite | Crystal

There have been quite a few changes on Symphony since her relaunch, with improvements to suites and revamps of certain dining areas, as well as the recent addition of gourmet meat restaurant Beefbar.

Also new is the ship's Italian fine dining option, with Prego being replaced by Osteria D'Ovideo, one of two specialty food venues on board.

Our accommodation for this voyage was a Sapphire Veranda Suite, the most luxurious we'd ever enjoy on a cruise, which had a spacious living and dining area, separate bedroom and large bathroom with his-and-hers sinks and walk-in rainforest shower, plus a roomy walk-in wardrobe perfectly sized for all garments to be tucked away neatly.

Any extras we needed were taken care of by dynamic duo room attendents Nyleen and Delight, who were like magic fairies keeping our suite spick and span, not to mention 'on-call' butler Dileep, who was avaialable 24/7 to cater for our every need, whether it be a minibar drinks top-up, room service breakfast or to provide a selection of afternoon canapes for our rumbling stomachs.

It's the kind of exceptional service that makes Crystal stand out and is testament to the notion that 'you get what you pay for', and with an average crew to passenger ratio of 1:1, you can see why they have so many returning guests.

Symphony's fine dining Italian option, Osteria d'Ovidio | Crystal

When it comes to award-winning cuisine at sea, Crystal is the place to be thanks to its nine exquisite complimentary dining venues.

Beefbar quickly became one of our favourites, offering some of the most exciting flavours from the global street-food scene. I lost count of the number of times we visited, as it was hard to resist the delicious Angus beef tacos and tuna ceviche sharing plates, as well as the moreish 'comfort' of the beautifully-cut filet mignon, elevated further by Beefbar's dreamy signature truffle sauce.

Main dining restaurant Waterside, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, was also a regular 'go-to', boasting a daily changing menu of modern-day cuisine running alongside a variety of 'Crystal Classics'. Feeling suave in the tux, with my wife looking glam in her finest cocktail dress, it was there we chose to spend our one and only 'formal night'.

The delicious tuna ceviche in Beefbar | Crystal

At Osteria D'Ovideo and Umi Uma, the other specialty 'Nobu' restaurant, we were able to dine once complimentary during our voyage, with both venues providing unforgettable foodie experiences along with some of the best service I've experienced at sea.

Another 'first' enjoyed was afternoon tea in Palm Court observation lounge, a charming space where we were entertained by Crystal's talented violinist while nibbling away on dainty cakes and finger sandwiches.

Other eateries on board include Marketplace buffet, The Vintage Room which, for a supplement, provides a more intimate setting with guided wine pairings, The Bistro cafe for a coffee fix, Scoops Ice Cream Bar which also offers fresh toppings and delicious homemade cookies, and Trident Grill for those all important poolside snacks.

It was on the pool deck where my wife and I were two of only three guests signed up for a 'First Equator Crossing' initiation ceremony, led by buoyant cruise director Russ and an army of crew members, including the Captain. Let's just say it was a fun experience that unearthed a few hidden surprises.

A stunning beach in the Seychelles | thetravelsofmrsb

Sipping on a Kir Royale while soaking up the rays was a frequent daytime activity, particularly during the four sea days we enjoyed during our 10-night voyage, but if dwindling away the hours in the sunshine isn't your thing, there are plenty of other enrichment activities to keep guests occupied, which is something that Crystal prides itself on.

As well as various lectures and presentations by on-board specialists on topics such as culture, crime and geology, there are also golf clinics with a teaching professional and daily art classes involving activities such as bracelet making and watercolour painting.

Cocktails at Crystal Cove bar | thetravelsofmrsb

For guests aiming to keep in trim, or what I would call 'mission impossible' on a luxury cruise, there's a 24-hour fitness gym, various stretching, abs and yoga classes for the early risers and a paddle tennis court where you can work up a serious sweat.

Our chosen sea day activity appeared in the less strenuous category as we treated ourselves to a 75-minute full body massage in the Aurora Spa, which was worth every penny.

Keeping guests entertained is paramount on any cruise, and Crystal didn't let us down with its evening offerings in the impressive Galaxy Lounge, with highlight shows featuring music made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elton John, plus an hour of belly-laughs courtesy of comedian Tony Daro.

Away from the main theatre, the Avenue Saloon and Crystal Cove bars often lured us for a few nightcaps before bed while we foot-tapped and sang along to various well-known tunes performed by top class guitar and piano performers.

Palm Court observation lounge, where afternoon tea is served | Crystal

It's hard to tear yourself from a ship like the Symphony, but there was time spent ashore thanks to pre-booked Crystal excursions in Goa, where we visited a Hindu temple and tropical spice plantation, and Male in the Maldives for a breathtaking snorkelling trip to the coral reefs to see sharks, turtles and a world of stunning marine life.

Also Colombo, Sri Lanka's bustling capital known for its colonial architecture and historical monuments, appeared to be a vibrant and deeply enthralling destination.

Returning to our veranda as we headed towards the Seychelles' biggest island, Mahe, on the final leg of our journey, the raspy tones of Crystal's sail away song, Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World', rang in our ears one last time. And after this 'wonderful' cruising experience, I'm inclined to agree with him wholeheartedly.

TRAVEL FACTS

A 10-night cruise from Mumbai to Mahe on Crystal Symphony departs 18th January 2026 with cruise prices from £4,300 per person (if booked before 30th April) or from £5,300 per person (if booked after 30th April). Price includes all meals and drinks, port fees, WiFi and gratuities. Call Crystal on 0808 178 3396 or visit crystalcruises.com