Last chance to win cars and cash for Black Friday prices on BOTB

Ford's Puma ST is one of the prizes on offer

Black Friday deals will expire very soon - so make sure you don’t miss out on the savings

The prize-draw website that gives away hundreds of life-changing prizes every year has been running an amazing Black Friday sale over the last week or so.

But the Black Friday hysteria was never going to last for very long, and it's now Cyber Monday, so it really is Last-Chance Saloon if you want a cheap entry ticket for a big prize from BOTB.

Today's final offers are being applied to three cars, a couple of cash bundles, and some other luxury goodies, and prices start at just 30p per draw entry.

You could also win this incredible KTM bike | BOTB

Fans of two-wheeled thrills can enter draws to win either a Ducati Streetfighter motorbike, or a KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo. Draw entries for the Ducati are just 40p.

The deals will expire at the end of the day, so there are now just hours to enter these draws with the discounted tickets. Click here to see more prizes and information.