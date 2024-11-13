Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve scoured thousands of beauty Black Friday deals and found over £100 off Silk'n Jewel LUXX 200K Hair Removal device

With thousands of beauty and cosmetic deals for Black Friday, it can be hard to spot the real value for money, practical bargains. While fragrances and gift sets are ideal for Christmas presents, the big November sales also provide a money-saving chance to buy everyday items that have seemed a bit too expensive in the past.

I’ve been scouring thousands of Black Friday deals in my job as a consumer writer and came across a huge deal for something less glamorous but very useful. Hair removal products and technology is developing rapidly, as is the price.

The Silk'n Jewel LUXX 200K Hair Removal device is one of the latest to be powered by pulsed light technology. Normally £175, a special offer by Look Fantastic has now slashed the price down to £70 here.

That’s a £105 savings for shoppers on Look Fantastic, which equates to a huge 60% off.

Savings can be made on this Silk'n Jewel LUXX 200K Hair Removal device | Look Fantastic

Used to remove unwanted body hair, the Silk’n Jewel LUXX 200K is described as a “high-performance device”. It emits up to 200,000 pulses using Home Pulsed Light(HPL) technology.

It can be used on the legs, arms, bikini line, underarms and face with its “three innovative sensors”. There’s even a Skin Colour Sensor that scans the user to help determine which energy level is best-suited for them.

Shoppers can download the Silk’n app to be able to schedule treatments with alerts to remind them when a hair removal session is due. It also claims to be “easy to use”. See the Look Fantastic 60% off deal here.

