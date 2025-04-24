£7.99 gets you TWO of these lovely fleece hoodie blankets | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We can’t quite believe this crazy buy-one-get-one-free offer, which effectively makes each fleece hoodie blanket just £4

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is on the way, honest, but the nights have been a bit nippy recently, and even in the warmer months we need to get cosy, especially if we're camping, or enjoying some garden time.

It's perfect timing, then, to grab an amazing offer from Amazon on two of these fabulous fleecy hoodies. They're oversized wearable blankets that will keep you warm as toast, and they're on a two-for-one deal right now.

That means if you're quick, you can buy one for £7.99, and get a second one absolutely free. Who doesn't like a BOGOF offer?

They'll keep you warm wherever you are | Amazon

They're designed to be one-size-fits-all, so they'll suit adults, children, or anyone who wants to "borrow" them.

They're perfect for camping, a bit of chilly beach time, for watching a sporting event, or just for curling up in front of the TV.

Machine washable, and with an inside made of 100% sherpa fleece, it's just such a tempting deal to be able to buy them for £4 each.

We don't know how long the deal will last, or how many are in stock, so don't hang about. Dive into one as soon as you can.