The Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset uses pulses of light to put hair roots to sleep | Keskine

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What women are saying about Keskine Hair Removal Handset and how it compares on price to hair removal creams, shaving, waxing, laser treatment and epilation gadgets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It’s genuinely amazing, I’m hooked’ declares Pearl, who’s just one of the women turning to money-saving Keskine Hair Removal Handset. She even admits to ‘not expecting much’ before being won over by the beauty gadget making waves in the competitive market to keep legs, armpits, bikini lines and faces silky smooth.

While Kaelin gives it five stars in a Keskine review saying: “This is by far the best hair removal solution I’ve tried. It’s easy, effective, and pain-free. I’ve seen a noticeable reduction in hair already!”

Keskine Hair Removal Handset isn’t just impressing on its ability to get quick results in limiting unwanted hair growth for many shoppers, it’s also offering a cheaper option. And that’s before the special discount offering 20% off with code LASER20 until February 28.

How to save on price of Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset with limited time code Here’s how to save £140 on the Keskine gadget - usually £299 but available for £159.20 until February 28. Go to the Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset website here Press add to cart - the gadget currently has a sale price of £199 with £100 off Look for the discount code box at checkout Add code LASER20 into the discount code box You should see the price total become £159.20 - so then complete the sale Enjoy free shipping and wait for your new beauty gadget to arrive in the post.

On top of that, when it compares to how much shoppers would spend in the long-term on hair removal alternatives, the savings quoted appear to be attracting more interest.

While the Keskine Handset has a one-off price of £299 - or £159.20 until February 28 with this special offer - the lifetime cost for average shoppers of alternatives looks stark.

Keskine has worked out that the long term cost of shaving works out as £8,000, buying hair removal cream products totals £8,500 and getting a wax comes to a staggering £18,000 over a lifetime.

It's currently one of the cheapest devices of its kind on the market | Keskine

The Keskine team also worked out that getting laser treatment would equate to £50,000 over a lifetime and using an epilator would be £1,200.

Talia is another who has been won over by the Keskine device. “I was a little nervous at first, but after a few sessions, I can see a noticeable difference. The hair growth has definitely slowed, and it’s so easy to use.”

Shoppers have until February 28 to use this 20% off discount code LASER20 at the checkout. There is also £100 off at the moment, but we are unsure how long that will last.

Keskine can remove hair from across the body | Keskine

Keskine aims to remove rough, stubborn unwanted hairs from around the body - from face to bikini line. Customers are told to expect “visible results” from one to four weeks - with 98% of unwanted body hair removed in four weeks.

“Optimal” results to eradicate hair are said to be normally achieved within 12 weeks.