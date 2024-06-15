13 pictures inside this back-to-back terraced home in Morley that's perfect for first-time buyers in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jun 2024, 18:18 BST

This charming two-bedroom terraced home in Morley would be perfect for first-time buyers.

Situated on Jubilee Terrace, the back-to-back property exudes charm and is bound to impress visitors.

It is on the market with agency Manning Stainton for £149,995.

The home features a generous living room, an attractive kitchen and plenty of space upstairs.

There’s also a low-maintenance courtyard space that would be perfect for al fresco dining.

Take a look inside -

This two-bedroom back-to-back end-terrace property is situated on a popular Morley street.

1. Exterior

This two-bedroom back-to-back end-terrace property is situated on a popular Morley street.

The home features an elegantly proportioned living room.

2. Living room

The home features an elegantly proportioned living room.

The charming fitted kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with space for a washing machine, fridge freezer and cooker as well as access down to a cellar.

3. Kitchen

The charming fitted kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with space for a washing machine, fridge freezer and cooker as well as access down to a cellar.

There is plenty of storage space in the home.

4. KItchen

There is plenty of storage space in the home.

There are two well proportioned bedrooms upstairs.

5. Bedroom

There are two well proportioned bedrooms upstairs.

The house bathroom has been fitted with a three piece suite comprising a bath with overhead shower, WC and hand wash basin.

6. Bathroom

The house bathroom has been fitted with a three piece suite comprising a bath with overhead shower, WC and hand wash basin.

