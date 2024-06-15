The home features a generous living room, an attractive kitchen and plenty of space upstairs.
There’s also a low-maintenance courtyard space that would be perfect for al fresco dining.
1. Exterior
This two-bedroom back-to-back end-terrace property is situated on a popular Morley street. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Living room
The home features an elegantly proportioned living room. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Kitchen
The charming fitted kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with space for a washing machine, fridge freezer and cooker as well as access down to a cellar. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton
4. KItchen
There is plenty of storage space in the home. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton
5. Bedroom
There are two well proportioned bedrooms upstairs. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton
6. Bathroom
The house bathroom has been fitted with a three piece suite comprising a bath with overhead shower, WC and hand wash basin. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton