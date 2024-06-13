13 pictures inside stylish two-bedroom stone cottage in Calverley with easy commute into Leeds city centre

James Connolly
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:41 BST

This stylish two-bedroom stone cottage is situated in the heart of Calverley.

It’s on the market with agency Manning Stainton and has been listed for £255,000.

The home is in exceptional condition and has a generously size living room with a feature fireplace, a shared garden and plenty of nearby pubs and schools.

A particular draw for buyers will be its location in the ever-popular village of Calverley, a rural setting close to both Leeds and Bradford city centres, while retaining a charming countryside feel.

Take a look inside -

The stylishly presented stone cottage is situated in the heart of the popular village of Calverley and is offered to the market in exceptional condition.

1. Exterior

The stylishly presented stone cottage is situated in the heart of the popular village of Calverley and is offered to the market in exceptional condition. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen features attractive cream walls and has been fitted with stylish base units.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen features attractive cream walls and has been fitted with stylish base units. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton

A light and spacious living room features oak flooring.

3. Living room

A light and spacious living room features oak flooring. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton

There is plenty of space to relax with friends and family, making it the perfect room for entertaining.

4. Living room

There is plenty of space to relax with friends and family, making it the perfect room for entertaining. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton

To the first floor is the master bedroom which is a generously sized double.

5. Bedroom

To the first floor is the master bedroom which is a generously sized double. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton

The house bathroom is compact but immaculate.

6. Bathroom

The house bathroom is compact but immaculate. | Manning Stainton Photo: Manning Stainton

