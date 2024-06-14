13 pictures inside four-bedroom Horsforth bungalow with sprawling views over countryside in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

This attractive four-bedroom bungalow in Horsforth features sprawling views over the countryside.

Situated on Scotland Lane, it is on the market with agency Pattinson and has been listed for £1,500,000.

The home occupies a generous plot understood to be approximately 1.5 acres, with a lovely outlook over the adjoining countryside.

It has been described as “a most outstanding and rare purchasing opportunity” and would be perfect for a growing family.

Take a look inside -

1. Exterior

2. Sitting room

3. Kitchen

4. Sitting room

5. Lounge/dining room

6. Sitting room

