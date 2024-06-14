The home occupies a generous plot understood to be approximately 1.5 acres, with a lovely outlook over the adjoining countryside.
It has been described as “a most outstanding and rare purchasing opportunity” and would be perfect for a growing family.
1. Exterior
Occupying a generous site of 1.5 acres, this bungalow has been described as "a most outstanding and rare purchasing opportunity". | Pattinson Photo: Pattinson
2. Sitting room
A sitting room, which could also be used as a formal dining room, providing flexibility. | Pattinson Photo: Pattinson
3. Kitchen
The family style breakfast kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of fitted wall and base cabinets with predominantly tiled working surfaces over, incorporating a sink and drainer, and integrated appliances include an electric double oven, ceramic hob, fridge/freezer and a dishwasher. | Pattinson Photo: Pattinson
4. Sitting room
There is plenty of space to entertain guests. | Pattinson Photo: Pattinson
5. Lounge/dining room
The impressive lounge/dining room has a delightful and far-reaching view over the rear gardens and countryside. | Pattinson Photo: Pattinson
6. Sitting room
There is plenty of space for seating. | Pattinson Photo: Pattinson