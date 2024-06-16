Situated just off Weetwood Lane in the exclusive Quarry Dene Park, it’s on the market for £750,000 with agency Preston Baker.
The property forms part of a unique development of three homes featuring a Scandinavian-inspired design.
Located conveniently close to The Hollies and within walking distance of Far Headingley, it has both style and practicality.
1. Exterior
2. Kitchen
This open-plan space flows seamlessly into the newly updated kitchen/diner, which features a breakfast bar and high-quality integrated appliances.
3. Kitchen
The kitchen provides access to the utility room and internal entry to the double garage.
4. Living room
There is plenty of space in this generously sized property.
5. Kitchen
It has been tastefully furnished with modern fixtures and fittings.
6. Downstairs
The downstairs rooms are airy with abundant natural light from large windows.