13 pictures inside fabulous four-bedroom Leeds home that's just a short walk from The Hollies in Headingley

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

This four-bedroom detached home in Leeds features more than 2,000 square foot of living space, making it perfect for a growing family.

Situated just off Weetwood Lane in the exclusive Quarry Dene Park, it’s on the market for £750,000 with agency Preston Baker.

The property forms part of a unique development of three homes featuring a Scandinavian-inspired design.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Located conveniently close to The Hollies and within walking distance of Far Headingley, it has both style and practicality.

Take a look inside -

Situated just off Weetwood Lane in the exclusive Quarry Dene Park, this property forms part of a unique development of three homes featuring a Scandinavian-inspired design.

1. Exterior

Situated just off Weetwood Lane in the exclusive Quarry Dene Park, this property forms part of a unique development of three homes featuring a Scandinavian-inspired design. | Preston Baker Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
This open-plan space flows seamlessly into the newly updated kitchen/diner, which features a breakfast bar and high-quality integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

This open-plan space flows seamlessly into the newly updated kitchen/diner, which features a breakfast bar and high-quality integrated appliances. | Preston Baker Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The kitchen provides access to the utility room and internal entry to the double garage.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen provides access to the utility room and internal entry to the double garage. | Preston Baker Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
There is plenty of space in this generously sized property.

4. Living room

There is plenty of space in this generously sized property. | Preston Baker Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
It has been tastefully furnished with modern fixtures and fittings.

5. Kitchen

It has been tastefully furnished with modern fixtures and fittings. | Preston Baker Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
The downstairs rooms are airy with abundant natural light from large windows.

6. Downstairs

The downstairs rooms are airy with abundant natural light from large windows. | Preston Baker Photo: Preston Baker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsThe HolliesHeadingley