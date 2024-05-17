The semi-detached property, on Haigh Wood Crescent in Cookridge, boasts three bedrooms and an attractive private garden.
Sitting just minutes from Horsforth Station, it has been listed for £349,950 with agency Manning Stainton.
It features an open plan dining kitchen with plenty of space and would make the perfect home to raise a small family.
1. Exterior
The property sits within a quiet cul-de-sac within minutes of Horsforth train station. Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Lounge
The bay-windowed lounge enjoys a private outlook. Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Downstairs
The property has PVCu double glazing, a gas central heating system and stripped wooden floors. Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Downstairs
It has been tastefully furnished, with an attractive colour scheme throughout. Photo: Manning Stainton
5. Extended dining kitchen
Double doors lead into the open plan and extended dining kitchen with a range of handmade base and wall storage units, a built in oven and hob, and ample dining space. Photo: Manning Stainton
6. Bathroom
The bathroom has a three piece suite with a claw footed bath, a cast iron roll top radiator incorporating a heated towel rail, built in storage and laminate flooring. Photo: Manning Stainton