13 photos inside this gorgeous three-bedroom home in quiet Leeds cul-de-sac featuring attractive garden

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 17th May 2024, 16:30 BST

A gorgeous three-bedroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac has been listed for sale in Leeds.

The semi-detached property, on Haigh Wood Crescent in Cookridge, boasts three bedrooms and an attractive private garden.

Sitting just minutes from Horsforth Station, it has been listed for £349,950 with agency Manning Stainton.

It features an open plan dining kitchen with plenty of space and would make the perfect home to raise a small family.

Take a look inside -

1. Exterior

The property sits within a quiet cul-de-sac within minutes of Horsforth train station. Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Lounge

The bay-windowed lounge enjoys a private outlook. Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Downstairs

The property has PVCu double glazing, a gas central heating system and stripped wooden floors. Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Downstairs

It has been tastefully furnished, with an attractive colour scheme throughout. Photo: Manning Stainton

5. Extended dining kitchen

Double doors lead into the open plan and extended dining kitchen with a range of handmade base and wall storage units, a built in oven and hob, and ample dining space. Photo: Manning Stainton

6. Bathroom

The bathroom has a three piece suite with a claw footed bath, a cast iron roll top radiator incorporating a heated towel rail, built in storage and laminate flooring. Photo: Manning Stainton

