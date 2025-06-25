Get Frankie Bridge’s Italian Riviera style with River Island midi skirt for just £39 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Loose Women star rocks Italian Riviera chic with River Island skirt.

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge is once again proving her fashion credentials, this time with a stunning summer ensemble straight from the Italian Riviera. Sharing her chic outfit on Instagram, the style icon showcased a crisp River Island White A-line poplin midi skirt £39.

It’s already catching the attention of fans and fashion lovers alike. Frankie Bridge, known for her effortlessly cool and wearable looks, described the outfit as ideal for warm-weather getaways.

The wardrobe staple is made from lightweight poplin cotton with a structured A-line silhouette that flatters every figure. Falling to a midi length, it strikes a balance between classic elegance and casual versatility, making it ideal for anything from sightseeing to a sunset dinner.

Paired with a simple cropped top and strappy sandals, Frankie’s outfit is a masterclass in minimalist chic, with the white skirt taking centre stage. The styling possibilities are endless: dress it up with a tailored blouse and wedges, or down with a tank and trainers for an effortlessly cool daytime look.

What makes this skirt particularly appealing, beyond its flattering cut and breathable fabric, is the price point. At just £39, it offers high-end style on a high street budget. River Island’s seasonal pieces are known for their trend-forward designs and accessibility, and this midi skirt is no exception.

With the summer holidays in full swing and city breaks high on the agenda, it’s no surprise that Frankie’s Riviera-ready outfit is resonating. It’s polished, practical, and perfect for warm days when looking stylish still matters.

Whether you’re planning a Mediterranean escape or simply want to inject a touch of Euro-summer into your everyday wardrobe, this River Island skirt might just be the piece to pick up before it sells out.

