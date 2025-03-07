Someone will win this £144,000 car for 25p next week - here's how to buy tickets

The colour is certainly... Distinctive | BOTB

Own a 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB worth £144,000 for just 25p, With 660bhp and a 0-60mph time of 3 seconds, this supercar could be yours in the BOTB prize draw. Enter now before it’s too late.

Described by the prize draw people at BOTB as "flawless", this 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB is in the perfect colour for making a statement.

With 660bhp and a 0-60 sprint dusted off in just three seconds, it might be a used car, and it might have covered 13,000 miles, but it's still capable of outpacing most vehicles on the road.

And it's still worth an astonishing £144,000. So you'd expect tickets for the prize draw to cost a pretty penny. But they're actually only 25p.

The 488 GTB can get from 0-60mph in three seconds | BOTB

That's right, you could be driving away in a bright yellow Ferrari for 25p. You can't even buy a Twix for that nowadays.

The 488 GTB is considered by many to be the enthusiast's choice when it comes to the iconic brand.

Its blend of forgiving driving characteristics and a screaming V8 engine deliver the sorts of thrills that modern hybrid cars can't match.

Its crema interior is a purist's choice | BOTB

If you were lucky enough to win the Ferrari and, if for some reason you didn't want an ostentatious supercar, there's a cash alternative - and that's an incredible £101,000.

So 25p is quite a meagre stake for such a massive prize.

And even buying 100 tickets will cost just £25. Most people will buy more than one, and the maximum you can buy is 600.

You can also, if you like, enter by post for free. But whatever you choose to do, be quick, because although not many tickets have sold so far, entries close in a few days.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133