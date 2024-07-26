Summer staples for your wardrobe: Three unmissable fashion picks from the high street
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Ruffle some feathers
If you’re looking for a dress that’s a total knockout, try Monsoon’s Renata Ruffle Maxi Dress (£125). It comes in yellow, sage, blush, red and navy. Go for blush for a romantic feel - great for a boho wedding guest vibe - or yellow to hit the bar on your summer getaway.
Pair with heels and statement jewellery for a night out, a fascinator for more formal occasions, and sandals and a basket bag for a more beachy, casual look.
Beach vibes
Nothing says summer like a basket weave handbag, and this one from Fable brings a little luxury with its satin fabric detail. It oozes vintage charm, and is perfect for picnics, beach trips or an everyday summer handbag. It’s also in the sale - you can buy it now for £45 down from £72.
Love your linen
There’s loads of linen trousers on the high street right now, and we love these beige Linen Rich Straight Leg Trousers by Nobody’s Child (£65) available at Marks & Spencer. Pair with a smart shirt for work, or a crop top for a more casual summer look - and this muted shade will go well with most colours, so experiment and add a pop of colour with your top or accessories.
This breathable fabric is great for hot days, so it’s a great comfy pick to wear on the flight - and you won’t be boiling when you touch down in warmer climates.