This £9.99 bladeless fan is going viral – and it’s perfect for summer heat
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Handheld fans are one of the fastest-selling bits of tech this summer, as we all try to find ways to beat the heat without spending a small fortune.
Pedastal fans, tabletop fans, and posh air circulators are all well and good, but all you really need is a small, cordless fan with lots of power. That way you can carry it around with you wherever you go.
Portable, personal fans, like this one on Wowcher, have been the biggest sellers of them all, because they're so versatile. It's not only a fan you can hold with one hand, or hang around your neck, it has a simple base you can use as a desktop stand - so it can be used in the kitchen, or on the bedside table, or on garden furniture.
And the best bit is, it only costs £9.99.
Its bladeless design means it delivers a gentle, quiet breeze with no exposed fan blades, and it has a three hour battery life, which is plenty for a long, lazy picnic, or for watching a spot of tennis.
There's a digital screen, touch controls, three speed settings, and even a timer function so you can leave it running while you go to sleep.
There are even three colour options to choose from on the Wowcher website, and they all cost the same - £9.99.
With another hot spell looming on the horizon, this might be the perfect time to buy a cooling solution - and you really can't go wrong for a tenner.
