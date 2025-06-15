Twenty-one photos as runners turn out for sundrenched return of Leeds 10k

Established in 2006 by Jane Tomlinson, who raised £1.8 million for charity while battling terminal cancer, the Leeds 10K continues to support charities to this day.
Participants set off from the University of Leeds’ Parkinson Building and made their way around the city.
The route saw runners make their way to Hyde Park before sweeping back around and ending on the Headrow, with Leeds Art Gallery as the backdrop.
And the day saw one record shattered with Heather Townsend claiming the women’s title and finishing in the best-ever time of 33 minutes and 39 seconds.
For the men, Yohanes Ghebregergis crossed the finish line with a time of 30 minutes and 38 seconds.
Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with today’s turnout.
“The energy, the support from the crowd and the incredible efforts of all runners and volunteers made it a truly incredible event.”
Mini and Junior events followed shortly after the main event, as the spotlight then shone on the next generation of runners.