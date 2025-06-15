Twenty-one photos as runners turn out for sundrenched return of Leeds 10k

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 13:32 BST

The Leeds 10k race returned to the city this morning as thousands took to the streets to either take part of cheer on those involved.

Established in 2006 by Jane Tomlinson, who raised £1.8 million for charity while battling terminal cancer, the Leeds 10K continues to support charities to this day.

Participants set off from the University of Leeds’ Parkinson Building and made their way around the city.

The route saw runners make their way to Hyde Park before sweeping back around and ending on the Headrow, with Leeds Art Gallery as the backdrop.

And the day saw one record shattered with Heather Townsend claiming the women’s title and finishing in the best-ever time of 33 minutes and 39 seconds.

For the men, Yohanes Ghebregergis crossed the finish line with a time of 30 minutes and 38 seconds.

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with today’s turnout.

“The energy, the support from the crowd and the incredible efforts of all runners and volunteers made it a truly incredible event.”

Mini and Junior events followed shortly after the main event, as the spotlight then shone on the next generation of runners.

Crowds line The Headrow as runners near the finish of the Leeds 10K.

1. Leeds 10K 2025

Crowds line The Headrow as runners near the finish of the Leeds 10K. | National World Resell

Photo Sales
Heather Townsend is the first woman to cross the line in the Leeds 10K and set a new record.

2. Leeds 10k 2025

Heather Townsend is the first woman to cross the line in the Leeds 10K and set a new record. | National World Resell

Photo Sales
Runners making their way aorund the course.

3. Leeds 10k 2025

Runners making their way aorund the course. | National World Resell

Photo Sales
The race has helped raise millions for charity over the years.

4. Leeds 10k 2025

The race has helped raise millions for charity over the years. | National World Resell

Photo Sales
Runners heading for the finishing line.

5. Leeds 10k 2025

Runners heading for the finishing line. | National World Resell

Photo Sales
Thousands descended on the city centre for the Leeds 10K.

6. Leeds 10k 2025

Thousands descended on the city centre for the Leeds 10K. | National World Resell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice