Thousands of fans from across Yorkshire made the journey to Newcastle to experience the first of Sam Fender’s sold-out homecoming shows at St James’ Park.

Under a summer sky and surrounded by a crowd of more than 50,000, the anthemic rockstar turned the stadium into a cathedral of sound, with a performance that was as compelling as his songwriting.

Draped in black and white, the crowd erupted as Sam strode onto the pitch to the strains of Local Hero - the iconic United anthem - fused with the Champions League theme, a clever nod to both club pride and his meteoric rise. It was a spine-tingling start that set the tone for a night full of emotional highs.

Sam Fender | Submitted

He launched straight into Getting Started, and from that moment, the North Shields native had the audience locked in.

Sam’s energy was unrelenting across a two-hour set that spanned his biggest anthems - Seventeen Going Under, ‘Dead Boys, The Borders - each met with deafening singalongs.

The latter featured a cameo from young Newcastle busker Joe Bartley, who Sam spotted playing outside St James’ two years ago.

There was also a surprise cover performance of Boys are Back in Town, featuring Sam’s guitar teacher Phil Martin.

However, the emotional peak came when the singer was joined by the Easington Colliery Brass Band for Remember My Name, dedicated to his grandparents, drawing a collective hush from the stadium, before erupting into applause. Not a dry eye in the house.

Technically slick and emotionally charged, Sam’s band was as tight as ever, with saxophonist Johnny “Blue Hat” Davis a standout presence, his solos always providing unbridled joy.

He closed with Hypersonic Missiles, complete with fireworks, confetti, and an explosive finale that ended on a euphoric high, with the crowd singing at full throttle.

This was more than a gig - it was a landmark moment, not just for Sam Fender’s career, but for the North East. A love letter to his roots, delivered with rawness, sharp reflection and unflinching truth.

Sam will return to St James’ Park on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 as part of his People Watching tour.