A pool, snooker and darts chain is set to open a new site at a “prime location” in Leeds city centre.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has announced the new leisure letting with national operator Rileys Sports Bars at 123 Albion Street.

The deal sees Rileys take 11,000 sq. ft of ground floor space at the front of the building.

Rileys is set to open on the ground floor of 123 Albion Street. | Town Centre Securities PLC

The move follows the recent addition of Glee comedy club and forms part of TCS’s ongoing strategy to diversify and strengthen its mixed-use city centre portfolio.

Rileys currently operates 14 venues across the UK where visitors can play Snooker, English and American pool, Digi-Darts, Shuffleboard and Next-Level Darts.

Matthew Wright, Associate Director, Estates at Town Centre Securities PLC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Rileys Sports Bars to 123 Albion Street, a location that offers outstanding visibility and footfall in the heart of Leeds.

“This deal highlights our continued focus on securing high-quality occupiers that complement the wider portfolio and contribute to the vitality of our city centre holdings.”

The Leeds site marks the first foray by Rileys into Yorkshire.

Louise Larking, director at Fox Lloyd Jones, who acted on behalf of TCS, added: “Rileys is a well-known national brand with a strong offer that will significantly enhance Albion Street’s vibrancy and help drive footfall into this part of the city.

“Having also acted on the recent adjoining Glee letting, it’s fantastic to see this cluster of high-quality leisure operators coming together to this prime location in Leeds.”

The unit is currently being fitted out ahead of the venue’s official launch, with further details to be announced in due course.