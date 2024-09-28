Fifteen sun-drenched photos from Temple Newsam Memory Walk

Fundraisers could choose to complete the 2km or the 6km route around Temple Newsam.

Starting around 11am, many walkers wore their sky-blue Alzheimer’s in support of the cause. The autumn sun ensured there was plenty to smile about as the walkers took in the sights of the country park.

On completing the course, each participant was given a medal.

Those taking part were asked to raise £160, or as much as they could to help people living with dementia and a chance to remember those they have lost.

