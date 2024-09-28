Fifteen sun-drenched photos from Temple Newsam Memory Walk

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

Walkers laced up their boot and trainers this morning for the annual Memory Walk, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Fundraisers could choose to complete the 2km or the 6km route around Temple Newsam.

Starting around 11am, many walkers wore their sky-blue Alzheimer’s in support of the cause. The autumn sun ensured there was plenty to smile about as the walkers took in the sights of the country park.

On completing the course, each participant was given a medal.

Those taking part were asked to raise £160, or as much as they could to help people living with dementia and a chance to remember those they have lost.

Family and friends of Caroline Hodge at the walk. (pic by Steve Riding)

1. Memory Walk 2024

Family and friends of Caroline Hodge at the walk. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Isabella and Iain Spence of Wetherby with children Harry, six, and Bethany, eight, who were walking for their dads and grandads Tom Spence and Arthur Metcalfe. (pic by Steve Riding)

2. Memory Walk 2024

Isabella and Iain Spence of Wetherby with children Harry, six, and Bethany, eight, who were walking for their dads and grandads Tom Spence and Arthur Metcalfe. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Isabella Rothera, eight, of Seacroft places a card on the memory tree with mum Abbie Dempsey and grandma Julie Dempsey. (pic by Steve Riding)

3. Memory Walk 2024

Isabella Rothera, eight, of Seacroft places a card on the memory tree with mum Abbie Dempsey and grandma Julie Dempsey. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Walkers get going for the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk at Temple Newsam. (pic by Steve Riding)

4. Memory Walk 2024

Walkers get going for the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk at Temple Newsam. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Walkers warm up for the event. (pic by Steve Riding)

5. Memory Walk 2024

Walkers warm up for the event. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
All smiles as walkers set off. (pic by Steve Riding)

6. Memory Walk 2024

All smiles as walkers set off. (pic by Steve Riding) | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WalkersDementia