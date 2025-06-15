Lotherton Hall: 15 nostalgic photos as historic Leeds estate celebrates 1940s weekend

By Nick Frame

Published 15th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Visitors to Lotherton Hall this weekend were able to take a step back in time as the war returned to Blighty.

However, very little was rationed as military re-enactment members marched their way onto the grounds of the Aberford venue, singers belted out classic tunes from the era while people danced like it was VE Day once again.

With the sun shining, it ensured a healthy turn out both yesterday and today for the 1940s-themed event.

There were craft activities for kids, outdoor games, and plenty of space for all the family to have a picnic.

Unfortunately, an RAF flypast which was due to take place shortly before 2pm on Saturday was cancelled, but it failed to damped the spirit of The Blitz.

Stuart Stevens, who helped organise the annual event told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We have been coming to Lotherton for about 10 years or more. We have about 60 different groups of re-enactors from German, Polish, American, British and civilians as well.

“It’s a great event, well worth coming to and we all love it.”

Re-enactors take time out for the doggies.

Eric Ward of Axis Allies a German paratroup re-enactment group demonstrating how to deal with a parachute after landing.

Colin Wright relaxed for a smoke as he watches the acts.

Capt Kevin Robinson of Keighley of 6th Airborne Division.

Simon Ritchie of Richman of the 11th Panzer "Ghost Division" on an original R71 sidecar.

1940s weekend,at Lotherton Hall, Aberford with vintage singers and military re-enactors to take you back to the 1940s.

