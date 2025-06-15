However, very little was rationed as military re-enactment members marched their way onto the grounds of the Aberford venue, singers belted out classic tunes from the era while people danced like it was VE Day once again.
With the sun shining, it ensured a healthy turn out both yesterday and today for the 1940s-themed event.
There were craft activities for kids, outdoor games, and plenty of space for all the family to have a picnic.
Unfortunately, an RAF flypast which was due to take place shortly before 2pm on Saturday was cancelled, but it failed to damped the spirit of The Blitz.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Stuart Stevens, who helped organise the annual event told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We have been coming to Lotherton for about 10 years or more. We have about 60 different groups of re-enactors from German, Polish, American, British and civilians as well.
“It’s a great event, well worth coming to and we all love it.”