Eighteen photos from Leeds Oktoberfest as drinkers raise a stein in celebration

Hundred packed into the Old Woollen in Farsley over Friday and Saturday where a selection of German beers, brewed for the festivities, were available for what was being billed as the Big Bavarian Beer Bash.

There were also similar celebrations at Kirkstall Brewery and Prospect House.

Drinkers could even get their hands on the traditional one-litre steins glasses used at the Munich-based festival.

And the event proved popular as revellers were entertained by German Oompah bands and could enjoy bratwursts to help soak up the large volumes of ale.

Held each year at the back end of September, the original Oktoberfest festival in Bavaria began in 1810. It now attracts millions of people and is replicated in various events across the world.

