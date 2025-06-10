I didn’t realise how much a security camera could ease my mind until I tried the EC6 Panorama Camera | IMILAB

I discovered the EC6 Panorama Camera and it’s given me peace of mind at home.

I recently tried the IMILAB EC6 Panorama security camera, and I have to say it’s one of the best smart home purchases I’ve made this year. I live on a property with a large front yard and garage area, and this camera has completely changed how safe I feel in my home.

We already have a ring door bell but the EC6 Panorama camera can see so much more thanks to the rotatable 180° panoramic view. The doorbell and camera have been great additions to our home and making me and the family feel safe.

Unlike traditional cameras that miss blind spots, the EC6 Panorama covers everything seamlessly using its dual-lens design. The app control lets me pan up to 344° and tilt up to 90°, so I can check any corner of my property with ease. It’s perfect for wide open areas, like my driveway and front porch.

The resolution is really clear. I can actually see the faces of people coming to the door, and with the two-way audio, I’ve had conversations with delivery drivers without needing to step outside. At night, the Smart Color Night Vision works better than I expected.

Another highlight is the smart deterrence system. The camera accurately detects people, vehicles, and even bikes. I set up a custom voice alarm that warns people they’re on camera. It’s great peace of mind knowing it can flash lights and trigger a siren if needed and all without a subscription.

Setting it up was easy - my husband mounted it on the side of the wall using the kit. It’s held up well through some wet weather already, thanks to the IP66 weather resistance. The app (Mi Home/Xiaomi) is easy to use and I love the virtual fence feature that cuts down on unnecessary alerts.

It’s also Alexa-compatible, so I can pull up the live view using voice commands super convenient when I’m in the kitchen or working from home. This security camera has really helped how safe I feel in my home especially when my husband works away.

The IMILAB EC6 Panorama is available to shop on the official website and Amazon

