The DJI Neo uses AI to lock on to a person and follow them around | DJI

DJI’s clever Neo drone, which can follow you and film automatically, is on rare discount at Amazon with prices from £143

This is one of the cleverest gadgets you can buy, especially if you like capturing unique photos and videos of your family's special moments.

It's a self-flying drone, and unlike conventional drones, it doesn't actually need any sort of controller. You can fly it from an app in your phone, but it's set up to perform a series of preset routines aimed at capturing the perfect footage of you and your surroundings.

It's the DJI Neo, a compact, rugged, and incredibly simple piece of tech made by the company that leads the market in the personal drone sector.

The Neo takes off from the palm of your hand, and then lands back in it when it's finished | DJI

If you link it up to a controller, it can be flown like any other drone. Up, down, left, right, etc. It can fly to a (legal) height of 120 metres and whiz through the air at up to 16 metres per second.

But it’s the automation, and the clever way it can just follow you around without you having to fly it, that makes it a mainstream success.

And it's rare to see it discounted. Due to its popularity, it usually hovers around its recommended retail price of £169 - and we've only seen the price dip a few times.

But right now there's a 15% discount on Amazon, which brings the price down to £143.64.

The Neo is brilliant for taking selfies | Amazon

It's a limited-time deal, and Amazon has flagged up a warning that it's "selling fast", with 22% of the stocks having been claimed at the time of writing.

It's important to point out that the £143.64 price is only for the drone and a battery. It's actually all you need for taking the cleverest selfies on the market, or recording video of yourself traversing a mountain pass, but you won't get a controller at that price.

Happily, though, the Fly More Combo, which bundles in a handheld controller, extra batteries and a charging station has also been discounted. It's usually £299, but you'd get it for £287.28 if you're quick.

